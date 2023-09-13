'Out of Darkness' suicide walk Sept. 16

The third annual “Out of the Darkness” suicide awareness and prevention walk will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the Luverne City Park.

The event raises money for research to end and prevent suicide and to show community support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide or have struggled personally with suicide.

It coincides with similar walks nationwide during September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month.

The activities are coordinated through and raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

One of the organizers, Angela Nolz, said the walk is significant in many ways and serves many purposes.

“We walk to create space to collectively grieve those we have lost, to spread a message of hope that healing and recovery is possible, to fundraise to support community education and research to end suicide,” Nolz said.

“I see the walk as an opportunity for our community to come together to show that we care about mental health and the wellness of ourselves and our neighbors. We walk to de-stigmatize brain health.”

Registration and breakfast are at 8:30 a.m. Preregister online at afsp.org/Luverne.