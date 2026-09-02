‘This is not justice for Grant’

It was a crowded and somber courtroom Monday for the sentence hearing of Jayson Delfs, who was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide for the drunk driving crash that killed 47-year-old Grant Crawford of rural Jasper.

Delfs, 23, Hardwick, entered a guilty plea Aug. 17 after a plea agreement that dismissed a third-degree murder charge and a second charge of vehicular homicide.

According to the plea agreement, he will serve a 67-month prison term, which is considered an “aggravated” and “upward departure” from the state sentence guidelines of 41 to 57 months for criminal vehicular homicide.

Judge Kayla Johnson told the court Monday that the sentence reflects Delfs’ “particularly egregious” acts.

She said it accounts for his high rate of speed (129 mph) and high blood alcohol content (0.22%) when he crashed his car into the back of the Crawford’s pickup on March 27, 2025, on Highway 23 near Beaver Creek.

As part of Monday’s sentence hearing, Crawford’s family shared victim impact statements about how they had been impacted the crime.

The court heard from Crawford’s parents, Rollie and Lynn Crawford, Beaver Creek, and from his siblings, Tamara Crawford-Van Wyhe, Anne Crawford Stegenga and Seth Crawford.

‘I was robbed of my best friend and life partner’

They took their turns at the microphone after Crawford’s widow, Julie Crawford, shared how her life has been “a living nightmare” since her husband died on March 27, 2025.

“I was robbed of my best friend and life partner of 25 years, and at 9 years old, our daughter, Elise, was robbed of her loving and supportive father, and of her carefree childhood and innocence,” she said.

“It has been unbearable for me to see her witness my pain and suffering on top of her own. These crimes have changed the course of our lives forever and leave an enormous void.”

She spoke of crippling grief and the need for medical and mental help to cope.

“My life has felt like it is at a standstill while we endure the painful and lengthy criminal court process while also grieving Grant's death,” she said.

“The anxiety of being in public with so many people in the community fully aware of our pain and suffering has been debilitating.”

She said Delfs added to their pain by not pleading guilty sooner and taking accountability for his actions.

“The defendant, Jayson Lynn Delfs, will never truly understand who he has taken from us by killing Grant, or how loved and respected he was by so many people,” she said. “I will never forgive him, he has shown no remorse for his crimes, and they are too egregious and were completely avoidable.”

‘This is not justice for Grant’

And she turned her anger also toward the court system.

“I am enraged, shocked, and appalled by the leniency of the sentencing guidelines in the state of Minnesota for such horrific and serious crimes,” she said, imploring the court to impose a longer sentence.

“The possibility of the defendant, Jayson Lynn Delfs, receiving a sentence of 67 months for driving 129 miles an hour, in the dark of night, with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and killing my husband, an innocent victim, will haunt me for the rest of my life. … This is not justice for Grant.”

‘He mattered. He was deeply and fiercely loved’

Crawford’s siblings spoke of their brother’s education — a Ph.D. and a post-doctoral degree in veterinary parasitology.

“Grant devoted his professional life to agriculture and animal science,” they said.

“We grieve what has been taken from that profession — the research Grant would have conducted, the people he would have mentored, the ideas he would have contributed, and the work he still had left to do.”

And they said they’re personally grieving the loss of their brother.

“He mattered. He was deeply and fiercely loved. He had a family who expected to grow old with him, friends who expected decades more together, and meaningful work he had only begun to finish,” they said in their impact statement.

“On March 27, 2025, Jayson Delfs took all of that from Grant, and it altered life for all of us forever. That is the impact of this crime.”

‘Our sorrow is never-ending’

Crawford’s parents spoke of the “blond-haired, blue-eyed child who was filled with curiosity and wonders of this world,” and they spoke of their son’s educational and research accomplishments.

And they said their son’s murder has caused their health to dramatically decline and they suffer daily from anxiety, sorrow and deep depression.

And they spoke of dashed dreams.

“Grant was a part of the developing plan for us to leave the farm and move to a retirement community,” they said. “The hole in all of our lives is deep and wide, and our sorrow is never ending.”

‘Best we can come up with under the laws’

When asked about the state’s position regarding sentencing, County Attorney Jeff Haubrich told the court it follows the plea agreement that had been spelled out.

“While I empathize with their concerns that the sentence seems inadequate, the fact of the matter is criminal law can’t do anything to replace their father, son, husband and brother,” he said.

“We can only do what’s allowed by law here, and the plea agreement is the best we can come up with under the laws that we have.”

Delfs’ attorney, Charles Hawkins spoke on behalf of Delfs to address the Crawford family.

“What we wish for you is healing, relief from the grief and hope that someday you will find it in your hearts to forgive,” he said.

‘I’m so sorry for what happened’

Johnson clarified with Delfs the terms of the sentence agreement before offering him a chance to comment.

“I just want to say that I’m so sorry for what happened,” Delfs said. “If I could change it I would. I hope someday the Crawford family can find it in their hearts to forgive me. I know it won’t be easy, but I pray that they can.”

With that, Johnson sentenced him to 67 months in prison; 44 2/3 months will be in prison and 22 1/3 months on supervised release, assuming there are no disciplinary offenses in or outside of prison.

‘There’s nothing that I can do as a judge to make you whole again’

She explained the “aggravated” durational departure from sentence guidelines.

“Nothing this court could do can replace the loved one that has been taken from his family members,” Johnson said.

“There’s nothing that I can do as a judge to make you whole again. What I can do is sentence Mr. Delfs in accordance with these sentencing guidelines as the law permits.”

She said Delf’s acts were particularly egregious as compared to other acts constituting the same offense.

“Considering the high rate of speed he was traveling at the time of the accident and his extremely high blood alcohol content at the time of the accident,” Johnson said.

“The impact on (the victims) is particularly onerous — the fact that it will continue to impact their lives for the rest of their lives. There’s nothing I can do to undo that impact and account for that.”

Delfs was taken back to the Nobles County Jail Monday pending his transfer to a state correctional facility yet to be determined.

The full victim impact statements can be found below.

Victim impact statement by Julie Crawford, Grant’s wife

Your Honor,

On March 27, 2025, my beloved husband Grant Ira Crawford, was killed in a vehicle crash by drunk driver and defendant in this criminal case, Jayson Lynn Delfs.

It is nearly impossible to summarize how the past year and a half has impacted my life, because it has been a living nightmare. It would be far easier to say how my life, and our young daughter's life, have not been impacted by these horrific crimes than to say how it has been, because it has destroyed my life in so many ways and shattered my heart.

I miss him more than words can say. I was robbed of my best friend and life partner of 25 years, and at nine years old, our daughter, Elise, was robbed of her loving and supportive father, and of her carefree childhood and innocence. It has been unbearable for me to see her witness my pain and suffering on top of her own.

These crimes have changed the course of our lives forever and leave an enormous void. Grant is missing raising our daughter, who was the greatest joy in his life. He is missing all her life events, both big and small. She will never have another fun-filled Daddy/Daughter Day planned by him. Neither of us will ever again feel his warm, loving embrace or hear him say the words "I love you".

I am devastated for Elise, no child should have to endure such a great loss. She is so traumatized that she has been unable to talk about the loss of her dad. But when she hears his name spoken you can see the light in her face grow dark.

These crimes have impacted me in every way; emotionally with the immensely deep trauma, grief, sadness, and the stolen happiness and joy; mentally by losing our sense of safety and security; physically by enduring the massive amounts of pain, stress, grief, and anxiety; medically by seeking help to cope with this great loss through counseling and professional help; and financially by losing my husband's income, benefits, and future earning potential, as well as the costs incurred from his death.

These crimes have also taken a great deal of my time away from our daughter with the added responsibilities without my husband sharing life's burdens and workload, while also losing his parenting support.

Grant was happy, healthy, and living his life with intention and purpose. He was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, friend and mentor to so many, an expert in his profession, and someone who freely gave back to his community and those around him.

Grant is pictured here with his wife, Julie, and daughter, Elise.

These crimes have impacted my past by not having my husband here to reminisce with and relive precious memories together; my present by losing someone who loved me and that I loved so very much, and who supported me in every way; and my future by losing my loved one that I had made so many plans with that can never come to fruition.

I feel immense pain every day, but celebrations without Grant are some of the most painful moments. He has already missed two of our daughter's birthdays, the birth of two great-nephews, and the wedding of a nephew, and many other important life events.

It is impossible to imagine the rest of my life, and our daughter's life, without Grant in it. He didn't deserve to have his life taken from him, and from everyone who loved him.

Grant didn't pass away; he was murdered.

My life has felt like it is at a standstill while we endure the painful and lengthy criminal court process while also grieving Grant's death. The anxiety of being in public with so many people in the community fully aware of our pain and suffering has been debilitating.

I don't want people to see me as a devastated and broken victim, I don't want this crime of losing my husband to completely ruin my life, or our daughter's life, and Grant wouldn't want that either. I want people to see me as a survivor of these crimes, carrying his legacy of love and giving forward. I can't allow this crime to take anything else from me, our daughter, or our family.

The defendant, Jayson Lynn Delfs, will never truly understand who he has taken from us by killing Grant, or how loved and respected he was by so many people. I will never forgive him, he has shown no remorse for his crimes, and they are too egregious and were completely avoidable.

He has added to our pain and suffering by not pleading guilty sooner and taking accountability for his actions. It has never seemed to be a question of who committed these crimes against my husband, but it will forever be a question of why.

I am enraged, shocked, and appalled by the leniency of the sentencing guidelines in the State of Minnesota for such horrific and serious crimes.

While I understand there is a plea agreement that has been reached, the possibility of the defendant, Jayson Lynn Delfs, receiving a sentence of 67 months for driving 129 miles an hour, in the dark of night, with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit and killing my husband, an innocent victim, will haunt me for the rest of my life.

With the aggravating circumstances, and history of offenses involving alcohol, I implore the court to impose a longer sentence. The punishment does not fit the crimes. This is not justice for Grant.

Submitted by Julie Marie Crawford,

Wife of Grant Ira Crawford

Mother of Grant’s daughter, Elise Marie Crawford

Victim impact statement by Rollie and Lynn Crawford, Grant’s parents

Your honor,

My name is Lynn Crawford. My, husband Rollie and I are Grant's parents. Our son, Grant Ira Crawford, was born April 5, 1977. In choosing Grant's name, we did, as most families do: We looked up the meaning of the name we chose, which was explained as "great descendant." He was named after his great-great grandfather, Ira.

He was the youngest of our four children and adored by his siblings.

It is important to us that you know a little bit about our Grant, because he is the ultimate victim of this crime. He was a blond-haired, blue-eyed child, who was filled with curiosity and wonders of this world. From the very beginning, his mind was like a trap. His questions were endless about everything. As he grew, his interest turned from sandbox play to sports and statistics. He was an athlete, a great team player, and his own toughest critic. He was gregarious, enjoyed his friends, and loved his family.

After high school, to college he went, and became his own man. After he graduated from SDSU with his bachelor's degree, he began making decisions totally on his own. The decisions were many and surprised us all. His love for education, Animal Science, and sharing his knowledge, were intense.

Grant met Julie while working on his Master's Degree at the University of Minnesota. Grant continued his education and earned his PhD at the University of Nebraska. More recently, he pursued post-doctoral work and earned an additional degree in veterinary parasitology from Cornell University. In fact, there is a tribute to Grant on Cornell Veterinary Parasitology website, recognizing his contributions to the field. He funded his own education through scholarships, and working as a lab and teaching assistant. Grant and his precious wife Julie were united in marriage in 2004. After 11 years of marriage, their dream of having a child came true. Elise Marie was born in 2015. By that time, they were living on their acreage near Jasper, Minn., to be closer to the family farm.

This talented, brilliant, compassionate man, our son Grant, was killed on March 27, 2025, as a result of a crime committed by a drunk driver in a horrific automobile crash. As Rollie and I have been talking about and writing our victim impact statement, we have had to relive the morning of March 28th over and over again, including every unimaginable detail starting with when we were awakened by our daughter Anne and Sheriff Evan Verbrugge with the news of Grant's death.

In the days, weeks, months, and now years since that early-morning knock on the door, we have had to live without our beloved and treasured youngest child as a result of the outrageously unconscionable actions of Jayson Lynn Delfs.

This crime has impacted us and our family in every way imaginable. There are no words to describe how horrible the weeks, months, and now a year and a half since Grant was killed by Jayson Delfs, have been for us. We continue to suffer from anxiety and total disbelief, which has never left us. Sorrow and deep depression haunt Rollie and me daily. I have suffered with back pain for years. Shortly after Grant's death, the pain worsened to the point of having to use a walker. I have had to seek help from medical and mental health professionals. The stress and trauma caused by Grant's murder has significantly impacted my physical health. Palls and tremors have become a part of my life.

Rollie has had a weak heart for years, and he has used a cane to walk since back surgery 3 ½ years ago. Prior to Grant's death, he provided critical help to Rollie with work around the farm and to me for work around the house and yard. Grant was a part of the developing plan for us to leave the farm and move to a retirement community. Grant and Julie had been making plans to move on to our farmstead and to run a few cows, which was Grant's dream, as well as Rollie’s dream. Grant had been Rollie's right-hand cattleman for many years.

So many of our dreams were dashed with Grant's death. Special days, holidays, and family gatherings will never be the same. Our children were very close, and we are a tightly knit family.

Our sorrow at Grant's death is felt so deeply by all of us: our children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and our extended family and friends.

It's simply beyond our comprehension that the state of Minnesota is so lenient in its sentencing guidelines for crimes such as this one. Sixty-seven months in prison is nothing in the span of Jason Delfs' life. In all reality, he will likely "lose" less than five years behind bars for murdering our son. This consequence hardly seems like a punishment at all for robbing Grant Ira, our son, of his life, and for destroying a future complete with a husband for Julie and a father for Elise.

Grant is gone and nothing can bring him back, and Jayson Delfs is now and will forever be responsible for this devastation in our family. The hole in all of our lives is deep and wide and our sorrow is never ending. Our family loved Grant more than words can ever express.

Thank you for allowing us to provide this statement.

Submitted by Roland and Lynn Crawford

Parents of Grant Ira Crawford

Victim impact statement by Grant’s siblings

We are the surviving siblings of Grant Ira Crawford. On March 27, 2025, our brother was killed

as the result of choices made by Jayson Lynn Delfs.

There was nothing ordinary about our brother. He was funny, kind, and thoughtful. His quick wit

was unmatched, and he could make us laugh like no one else. He cared deeply about people.

He had a brilliant mind and was academically and professionally accomplished, yet he had no interest in being treated as someone important. Grant preferred to be an ordinary guy.

He loved his nieces and nephews deeply and was genuinely overjoyed every time another great-niece or great-nephew joined our family.

Now every new baby, every wedding, every graduation, and every family milestone carries two emotions at once: joy for what is happening and heartbreak because Grant should be there to share it.

We feel his absence in the difficult moments, too. As our parents age, the three of us talk about how best to care for and support them — and there should be four voices in those conversations.

As we try to support Julie and Elise and help them navigate a life none of us ever imagined for them, we long for our brother. These are responsibilities we expected to share with Grant.

Pictured in this Crawford family photo are Lynn and Rollie Crawford and their children (from left) Anne, Seth, Grant and Tamara.

Instead, we are trying to do them while grieving him ourselves.

Watching what Grant's death has done to our aging parents has been almost unbearable. They are shells of the people they were before March 27, 2025. There is a particular cruelty in watching your parents bury one of their children and then watching them struggle to find their way through the life that remains. Their grief is with them every day, and witnessing it has become another part of our own grief and trauma.

We worry every day about Julie and Elise and how they will build a life around an absence that can never be filled. They lost the husband and father they loved desperately — the person who was the light of their world. Julie must move through the rest of her life without her husband, and Elise without her father. Every milestone that should have included Grant will now carry his absence.

There are victims of this crime far beyond our immediate family. Grant devoted his professional life to agriculture and animal science. He was a researcher, teacher, thought leader, and mentor whose work mattered deeply to him and to countless others. We grieve what has been taken from that profession — the research Grant would have conducted, the people he would have mentored, the ideas he would have contributed, and the work he still had left to do. At 47 years old, Grant was not nearing the end of his contribution. He was in the middle of it.

Grant's friends are also victims of this crime who are not provided the opportunity to share the impact of Grant's death. Grant had many, and they were true friendships. Some began in elementary school and lasted his entire life. Their grief reminds us how far the consequences of March 27 extend beyond our family.

And we grieve for ourselves. We miss our brother. We miss his humor, his intelligence, his curiosity, his kindness, his opinions and stories, and the particular place that only he occupied in our family. There are still moments when something happens and our first instinct is to send a text or share the story with Grant. There are questions we want to ask him, things that would have made him laugh, family decisions in which his voice should be heard, and years of ordinary life we expected to share with him. Those losses will continue for the rest of our lives.

Perhaps one of the hardest things to accept is that Grant had no meaningful opportunity to protect himself from the choices another person made. Yet Grant — and everyone who loved him — will bear the consequences of those choices forever.

As a result of the plea to which Jayson Lynn Delfs has agreed, his prison sentence may end in as little as 67 months. He will still be a very young man when he is allowed to resume a normal life.

By the time he is 47, the age Grant was when Jayson Delfs took his life, it is probable that he will live a life where no one even remembers that while outrageously drunk, he knowingly pressed the accelerator to the floor and murdered an innocent man.

For us, there is no date when our sentence ends. Grant does not come home. Our parents do not get their son back. Julie and Elise never get their husband and father back. We do not get our brother back. His friends will forever feel the loss of Grant's companionship and wit, and his professional colleagues have forever lost the decades of contribution that were still ahead of him.

We understand that nothing the Court can do will restore what was taken. There is no punishment equivalent to the value of Grant's life. But accountability matters. The choices that led to Grant's death had catastrophic and permanent consequences, and we ask the Court to recognize the full magnitude of that harm.

We understand that our statement is addressed to the court, but we hope the individual responsible for this crime hears us and comprehends that his selfish, egregiously irresponsible, and illegal actions have caused irrevocable pain and loss for an entire family and community.

Jayson Delfs is able to sit in this courtroom today while our brother is not.

Grant Ira Crawford spent 47 years, 11 months, and 22 days, with us - and we will spend the rest of our lives without him.

He mattered. He was deeply and fiercely loved. He had a family who expected to grow old with him, friends who expected decades more together, and meaningful work he had only begun to finish.

On March 27, 2025, Jayson Delfs took all of that from Grant, and it altered life for all of us forever. That is the impact of this crime.

Submitted by Tamara Crawford-Van Wyhe,

Anne Crawford Stegenga, and Seth Crawford,

Siblings of Grant Ira Crawford