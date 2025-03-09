LIFT gala set for March 21

Reserve tickets by March 14 for program about area progress

Luverne Initiatives for Tomorrow will host a community gala Friday night, March 21, to share information about current local initiatives.

Jane Lanphere of the Luverne Chamber is helping to coordinate the event for LIFT.

“We’re putting together a program we think people will be interested in,” she said.

The gala at Big Top Event Center will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour. A Bluestem catered meal will be at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7.

Lanphere said the program features a lineup of presentations about local construction projects, planned festivals, community development and more.

For example, DGR engineer Matt Knips will talk about the Highway 75 construction project in 2026.

“We’re trying to tell people that business won’t be as normal in 2026,” Lanphere said. “We want people to understand that we’re trying to come up with creative ways to adapt.”

The $9.3 million project will reconstruct the road with concrete pavement between Main Street and Veterans Drive.

Designated left turn lanes, wider turning radius and new traffic signals will be built in at Main Street, and truck aprons will be built in at the Dodge Street intersection.

With Main Street as the primary detour for Highway 75 traffic through town, Lanphere said the 2026 project will affect Buffalo Days, Hot Dog Night, the 75th Tri-State Band Festival and the local celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

While there will be future public meetings ahead of the road work, Lanphere said the March 21 presentation will be helpful.

“This will be important information,” she said. “We will all need to understand the impact of the 2026 construction project.”

Other presenters at the March 21 LIFT gala include:

•Todd Holthaus, superintendent of Hills-Beaver Creek, will share information about the H-BC Elementary School construction and child care center.

•Sara Robinson and Andrea Smith, director and assistant director of Kids Rock! Child Care Center, will provide updates on the new facility in Luverne.

•Kathy Reiners, senior human resources manager for Lineage Logistics in Luverne, will share information about company operations.

•Cade Wenninger will provide an overview of events and activities planned around Luverne’s first-ever Nutcracker Fest.

•Pat Von Tersch, CEO of Professional Ag Marketing, will share insights into his business’s success as one of the nation’s five largest ag marketing companies.

•Knute Oldre and Tony Schomacker will introduce a new local endeavor to start a non-profit community development entity.

•Mike Davis, chair of the Luverne Convention and Visitors Bureau, will share updates about local efforts to develop a Rock River Trail.

Lanphere said each of the featured presenters will limit their information to roughly 5 to 7 minutes to keep the program length within an hour.

“It will be a nice time to socialize and a chance to hear these important community updates,” she said.

Attending local businesses have been invited to decorate tables at the banquet center with special themes. Some are planning to offer centerpieces or other business-themed items as gifts for guests.

Tickets, which cost $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight, are available by reservation only and will not be available at the door.

Reserve no later than March 14 by calling 507-283-4061 or email luvernechamber@co.rock.mn.us.