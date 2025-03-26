Glance at the Glance

Meetings

Suicide Loss Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 31, in the Rock County Library basement.

Pleasant View Cemetery Association will meet for their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 7, in the home of Allen and Sue Nuffer, rural Hills. Call 605-929-1593 with questions.

Nutrition for Seniors April 3

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Apply for a Main Street Veterans Banner project

Applications are accepted now through May 1 on a first come, first served basis for the 2025 Main Street Veterans Banner Project.

Cost is $125 with 85 pole locations available along Luverne Main Street.

One side of the banner has a photo and info of the veteran. The other side reads “Thank You for Your Service.”

Applications are at www.LuverneChamber.com. For more information, call the Luverne Area Chamber at 507-283-4061.

The Main Street Veterans Banner Project is organized by the Luverne Initiatives for Tomorrow Design Committee in partnership with the city of Luverne and the Luverne Area Chamber.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m. April 3 is Ag Trivia Night.

Paint Party with Sammy Jo Miller is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 5. Registration is required.

Caricatures with Hector Curriel is 10 a.m. Monday, April 7. Registration is required.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Community Ed

•If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, please email Lisa Nath at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 283-4724.

•If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating information for a class you will be teaching, please submit your information by email to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

•You may access the most recent copy of the brochure (and past brochures) at the school website at www.isd2184.net and then to Community Education.

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Defensive Driving classes allow adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. Participants take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The next class is April 14.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. Non-Luverne School students may now register for open spots in the summer session.

Amazing Raku on April 26 is open to all ages, but those in grade three and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus

you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take

home after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Easter Treats on April 3. Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

Parents of children ages 0-5 (not in kindergarten) can come and learn about properly installing using your child’s car seat at Car Seat Safety on April 8. No fee but registration is required.

Students (grades 1-6) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on April 10. Fee is $35.

Participants, grades 3 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay at Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs on April 12. Fee is $30.

Participants, (grades 3 through adult) will get a basic introduction to working with clay when they Catch a Chicken on April 12. Fee is $30.

Cleaning out the toys your kids never play with or have grown out of? Bring your gently used toys to Community Education between April 1-11 and receive a ticket to return on April 12 to the Toy Swap to pick out a new-to-you toy.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Free tax preparation at library through April 15

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. Schedule appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. Bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). Bring a form of identification and be able to document social security number(s). Appointments are available beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Town & Country Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, at Luverne Flowers. Topic will be choosing the right plants for your garden and solutions to common problems. To reserve a seat, call 507-669-2905. Next meeting will be May 27, at 6:30 p.m. in Kenneth.