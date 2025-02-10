Employee Work Anniversary: Rick Peterson

Rick Peterson celebrates 20 years at the Star Herald office on February 10. He answered a few questions about his time at the Star Herald.

1. How did your journey with the Star Herald start?

My newspaper career started at the Worthington Daily Globe in the mid-1980s. Louie Seesz was the publisher of the Globe at the time and our newspaper careers crossed paths a number of times over the following 20 years or so. In the early 2000s Louie was doing some consulting work for Tollefson Publishing. They were looking to hire a general manager and Louie recommended me for the job, and I have been here for the last 20 years.

2. Can you make a comparison between then and now? What was your role in the beginning, and where are you at right now?

My roll here is to oversee the day-to-day operation of the company and hasn’t changed much over the years.

3. What do you consider your biggest achievement?

It’s not really my achievement but what I am most proud of and appreciative of is the professional and loyal staff we have here at the paper.

4. What is your favorite part about working here? How does your job inspire you?

I enjoy helping our advertisers promote their businesses and being a news source that our readers can trust and rely on.

5. Share a fun office memory.

There are more than a few fun memories, but one I can share is the time I showed up wearing two different shoes to the office — and not on purpose.

6. Share something personal about yourself. What do you like to do outside of the office?

I am much more of a softie and emotional guy than you might think. Outside of the office, I enjoying being outside hunting, walking my dogs, doing yard work and going to all the grandkids' events.

7. How do you envision yourself in 10 years?

Is hard to answer that at my advanced age, but I guess if I can still be doing what I referenced in No. 6 I would take that in a heartbeat.

Rick and his wife Mary will celebrate 48 years of marriage in August. They have three children, seven grandkids and three dogs.