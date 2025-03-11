Employee Work Anniversary: Jennifer Nelson

Jennifer Nelson celebrates 6 years at the Star Herald office on March 11. She answered a few questions about her time at the Star Herald.

1. How did your journey with the Star Herald start?

A good friend of mine saw the ad in the Announcer for the position and it was a perfect time in my life for me to apply.

2. Can you make a comparison between then and now? What was your role in the beginning, and where are you at right now?

My duties and responsibilities have significantly increased since I first started working here.

3. What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Each year I consider it a big achievement to get the graduation special section published without having errors.

4. What is your favorite part about working here?

We have some really good laughs and entertaining talks/stories in the office.

5. Share a fun office memory.

Although I don’t have one specific office memory, I really enjoy the office Christmas parties we have and all the yummy and fun treats brought to the office.

6. Share something personal about yourself. What do you like to do outside of the office?

I enjoy reading, spending time outside on nice days/evenings, watching tv/movies, cooking and spending time with friends.

Jennifer has three children. Taylor lives in Sioux Falls and works for a marketing firm. Jaxon lives in Providence, Rhode Island and plays hockey for the Providence Bruins. Mallory attends college at University of Minnesota. Jennifer has two dogs - Breezer (black Lab) and Annie (Aussie).