Employee Work Anniversary: Heather Johnson

Heather Johnson celebrates 8 years at the Star Herald office on September 18. She answered a few questions about her time at the Star Herald.

1. How did your journey with the Star Herald start?

My kids were all in school and I was looking to get back into the workforce. I saw the ad for a graphic designer and thought it sounded like a great fit!

2. Can you make a comparison between then and now? What was your role in the beginning, and where are you at right now?

Initially I was hired as a very part-time assistant graphic designer. My roles were building ads and setting up the Hills Crescent paper. Now I am Production Manager as well as the lead graphic designer. I still build ads but now I also set up the Star Herald pages and all our big projects – special sections, Welcome to Luverne magazine, etc… Last year we expanded into the world of video with Star Media so I’m also doing lots of video editing now. I’m usually the go-to person in the office for techy questions as well!

3. What do you consider your biggest achievement?

I’ve enjoyed moving up and having more responsibility at work. I’ve earned several state and national ad design awards over the years and seeing my work in print is very fulfilling. I love be able to take an idea and make it into something tangible.

4. What is your favorite part about working here? How does your job inspire you?

I work with a great group of people and it’s fun to come to work! It's wonderful to have a job that aligns with my creative nature and helps me to develop it further.

5. Share a fun office memory.

We really do have lots of fun in the office! I especially enjoy the fun we have creating a theme and dressing up for Halloween and handing out candy at Trunk or Treat!

6. Share something personal about yourself. What do you like to do outside of the office?

I’m a busy person, I’m not sure I’d know what to do with myself if I wasn’t involved in many things – School Board, Music Boosters, church, etc… When I can, I like to run, bike, walk, take pictures, craft, watch movies/shows, bake, play boardgames and be with my family.

7. How do you envision yourself in 10 years?

Maybe I’ll still be here at the paper?? (I’m not that old… yet. ;-) Or maybe I’ll be spending more time traveling or enjoying hobbies?

Also please include a little about your family… number of kids, etc….

My husband, Jim, and I have lived in Luverne for 17 years. We have 4 kids – Burke (21), Ashlyn (20), Ryker (18) and Luella (15). Luella has epilepsy (Dravet Syndrome) and I do a lot to fundraise for a CURE. We have two cats along with a few other various pets that belong to Ashlyn (several fish, two pigeons and a bearded dragon) that I get to take care of when she is away at college.