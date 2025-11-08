Employee Work Anniversary: Greg Hoogeveen

Greg Hoogeveen celebrates 3 years at the Star Herald office on November 8. He answered a few questions about her time at the Star Herald.

1. How did your journey with the Star Herald start?

I had known about the position for some time but hesitated to apply for several reason. I had been shooting sports events for several years on my own and finally realized I could get paid to do what I was already doing and enjoying.

2. Can you make a comparison between then and now? What was your role in the beginning, and where are you at right now?

Since starting my writing skills have improved thanks to Esther Frakes and Lori Sorenson. I have also got to know many athletes and their parents along the way.

3. What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Having the Star Herald recognized as the 2025 Friend of Education by the Luverne Education Association meant a lot to me and my role in helping cover the sports activities for LHS.

4. What is your favorite part about working here? How does your job inspire you?

My favorite part is doing something I love and being able to share it with LHS and H-BC fans. I also really enjoy with everyone I work with in the office. We are close knit but can get into heavy discussions at times and poke fun of each other to lighten the mood.

What inspires me is the LHS and H-BC athletes, coaches and fans.

5. Share a fun office memory.

I will never forget our in-office hot dog tossing contest to promote Hot Dog Night festivities. I teamed up with Rick Peterson; he was throwing the hot dogs and I was catching them on a bun. We were in perfect harmony, of one mind, completing five catches in the least amount of time of all the teams in the office.

I also enjoyed riding the donkeys with Mavis at the Rock County Fair a few years back for the donkey races at grandstand. Another great office memory was driving the golf cart blindfolded with Wyatt for Ag Olympics at the fair. The minute the race started I tuned Wyatt out and hit about every object on the track.

6. Share something personal about yourself.

I like pina coladas and getting caught in the rain.

7. What do you like to do outside of the office?

I enjoy fishing, riding bike and spending time with family when I can.

8. How do you envision yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I can see myself still taking sports photos for the Star Herald. I will just be a little slower and shorter than I am now.

Also please include a little about your family… number of kids, etc…. What they are doing? Whatever you want to share.

I have two grown children, Tayler and Gaven, and one dog Bella, an 11-year-old Chihuahua with an attitude. (Also, I’m a single, white male seeking a female companion.)