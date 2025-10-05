Employee Work Anniversary: Esther Frakes

Esther Frakes celebrates 21 years at the Star Herald office on October 5. She answered a few questions about her time at the Star Herald.

1. How did your journey with the Star Herald start?

I am retired from teaching German and English at Luverne High School, and when I became widowed for the second time, I was looking for just a little something to do in my free time. My sister-in-law Gayle Beers, who was working at the Star Herald, told me there was an opening for a proofreader at the paper, so I inquired. Lori interviewed me, gave me a short test, and as the saying goes, the rest is history.

2. Can you make a comparison between then and now? What was your role in the beginning, and where are you at right now?

Technology improvements have made it possible for me to work mostly from my home computer now, whereas when I first started, I did all my proofreading in the office, which often meant evening work as stories were finished. I also originally marked the printouts of the stories, and the copy editor made the actual corrections, whereas I now do everything on the computer.

4. What is your favorite part about working here? How does your job inspire you?

I continue to “love my job” because I enjoy all my talented and friendly colleagues. They produce an outstanding newspaper every week.

5. Share a fun office memory.

The funniest incidents are usually the mistakes that slip through the final read, and it usually means that I messed up, often resulting in a great laugh. As I read and proof copy, I also enjoy a chuckle now and then when a word is misspelled, resulting in a wrong meaning that is often humorous. One example during my first week on the job was a letter to the editor about “The Ten Commandments displayed in pubic places.”

6. Share something personal about yourself. What do you like to do outside of the office?

Books, puzzles, bridge, church activities, volunteer work, coffee with friends fill my time.