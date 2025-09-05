Employee Work Anniversary: Deb Lusty

Deb Lusty celebrates 13 years at the Star Herald office on September 5. She answered a few questions about her time at the Star Herald.

1. How did your journey with the Star Herald start?

I was told I should apply here for the Office Manager job by an employee that was working here.

2. Can you make a comparison between then and now? What was your role in the beginning, and where are you at right now?

I started as the Office Manager and today I am the Office Manager, but have some other hats that I wear. I am also handling circulation duties for our subscriptions, along with front desk reception responsibilities, billing, etc.

3. What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Switching our accounting system from a very old and outdated system to a newer one shortly after I started was a huge task. Everything had to be entered manually into the new system and I played a big role in that transition.

4. What is your favorite part about working here? How does your job inspire you?

The people who work here; we are like a little family. My job inspires me by letting me be creative with different parts of my work.

5. Share a fun office memory.

Our Christmas parties in the back room are memorable … we play games and sit around and eat and laugh.

6. Share something personal about yourself. What do you like to do outside of the office?

I like to bike and read, I love planting flowers and decorating according to the seasons in my outdoor flower pots, and I enjoy spending time with my family and friends.

7. How do you envision yourself in 10 years?

I would like to be retired and spending more time with my family, but I also want to volunteer in the community.

Also please include a little about your family… number of kids, etc….

I have been married to Jon for 25.5 years. We have a daughter, Emma, who is now in college, and our little dog Bella, a shih tzu-maltese mix.