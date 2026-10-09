Election 2026: H-BC School Board Candidate Q & A

See the full video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak



Candidate Introductions

Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=tgHLl_0zwtUXgkI7&t=29



Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=0UFCcLG2l_WUNxaE&t=56



Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=4tSMp4IywYyOsAnT&t=68



Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=gu9rl3T7F8g2XTEh&t=103



Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=VywzbNFoDFelKUTZ&t=145

Question 1: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=RT9NY0dn0a62UYl5&t=156

What is the biggest challenge you see facing the school district and how would you address it if elected?



Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=uRlPTHwwqlQc4c-C&t=164

Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=FBE0Jb6YlVVibxXw&t=223

Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=2eH9RMyN0Iu7sWFx&t=244

Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=-aA8eDA58znwjt8F&t=295

Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=eGfm8WuJm4Ltq6r1&t=379

Question 2: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=GRLk8vLbfpEBJOWF&t=400

School districts across the state, including H-BC, are facing budget deficits. What would your strategies be to reduce costs and increase revenue?



Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=M8ihRkHNpY_gfcrk&t=412

Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=NbMMyG43PdT4JCi_&t=482

Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=obQOBbJ5d8J0TtCf&t=514

Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=GnscGW4608fvIHHl&t=558

Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=qkjBA6aOSpfV0MQ0&t=623

Question 3: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=9kG9PR8B9dUIqqtq&t=649

As a member of the school board, how would you support teachers, staff and other district employees to help retain talent and improve student outcomes?



Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=RjozgY6zEnePK5o7&t=660

Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=zMwYDhO-e4KxWrpA&t=706

Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=OEWXBNvHKVAh_UF9&t=738

Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=0c8HEakL1wOE1mZs&t=767

Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=bFC4viSuyRhwqI8R&t=857

Question 4: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=QAYiU-5LLjZFyLEi&t=883

Where would you like to see the school district in four years?



Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=N-zmKudVYDkCTIUg&t=889

Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=DDhc-FBpwyYLeJvE&t=931

Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=5IN6076p9TVfHbbR&t=977

Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=vcrsgS00xjbpioLA&t=1014

Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=jxmLSgtnUqNBGFKl&t=1088

Closing Statements



Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=PRGKnwAbO-RIORfS&t=1124



Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=ag9K8-U76UFbGSQI&t=1153



Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=dj2C0YbftW_JM5OC&t=1177



Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=HLm_6W7R-b1lr0AP&t=1231



Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=otfNgxH3fLYOlnTG&t=1289