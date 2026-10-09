Election 2026: H-BC School Board Candidate Q & A

Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.
See the full video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak
Candidate Introductions
Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=tgHLl_0zwtUXgkI7&t=29
Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=0UFCcLG2l_WUNxaE&t=56
Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=4tSMp4IywYyOsAnT&t=68
Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=gu9rl3T7F8g2XTEh&t=103
Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=VywzbNFoDFelKUTZ&t=145
Question 1: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=RT9NY0dn0a62UYl5&t=156
What is the biggest challenge you see facing the school district and how would you address it if elected?
Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=uRlPTHwwqlQc4c-C&t=164
Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=FBE0Jb6YlVVibxXw&t=223
Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=2eH9RMyN0Iu7sWFx&t=244
Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=-aA8eDA58znwjt8F&t=295
Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=eGfm8WuJm4Ltq6r1&t=379
Question 2: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=GRLk8vLbfpEBJOWF&t=400
School districts across the state, including H-BC, are facing budget deficits. What would your strategies be to reduce costs and increase revenue?
Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=M8ihRkHNpY_gfcrk&t=412
Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=NbMMyG43PdT4JCi_&t=482
Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=obQOBbJ5d8J0TtCf&t=514
Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=GnscGW4608fvIHHl&t=558
Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=qkjBA6aOSpfV0MQ0&t=623
Question 3: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=9kG9PR8B9dUIqqtq&t=649
As a member of the school board, how would you support teachers, staff and other district employees to help retain talent and improve student outcomes?
Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=RjozgY6zEnePK5o7&t=660
Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=zMwYDhO-e4KxWrpA&t=706
Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=OEWXBNvHKVAh_UF9&t=738
Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=0c8HEakL1wOE1mZs&t=767
Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=bFC4viSuyRhwqI8R&t=857
Question 4: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=QAYiU-5LLjZFyLEi&t=883
Where would you like to see the school district in four years?
Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=N-zmKudVYDkCTIUg&t=889
Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=DDhc-FBpwyYLeJvE&t=931
Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=5IN6076p9TVfHbbR&t=977
Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=vcrsgS00xjbpioLA&t=1014
Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=jxmLSgtnUqNBGFKl&t=1088
Closing Statements
Dalton Engelkes: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=PRGKnwAbO-RIORfS&t=1124
Travis Helgeson: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=ag9K8-U76UFbGSQI&t=1153
Stan Metzger: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=dj2C0YbftW_JM5OC&t=1177
Ethan Rozeboom: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=HLm_6W7R-b1lr0AP&t=1231
Eric Uittenbogaard: https://youtu.be/fjDS-mea4Ak?si=otfNgxH3fLYOlnTG&t=1289