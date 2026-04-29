Community rallies around local arts leader

Shawn Kinsinger benefit planned for May 2 in high school performing arts center

A celebration and benefit event for Shawn Kinsinger and his family will be Saturday, May 2, in Luverne.

Kinsinger has been a key figure in Luverne’s performing arts as a director, actor, musician, board member and more. He received a cancer diagnosis earlier this spring.

To support Kinsinger and his family during a difficult time, friends, colleagues and former students have planned a night of live music in his honor.

“When Shawn shared his diagnosis, we were all very concerned,” said Tim Ceynowa, a long-time friend and collaborator of Kinsinger’s.

“When he was hospitalized, there was immediate discussion about doing a benefit.”

Kinsinger has worked as an actor and director for the Green Earth Players. He has also directed high school plays and musicals in Luverne. He currently serves as a board member of Luverne Street Music and as director of the historic Palace Theatre.

“It’s just been amazing how many different areas of the performing arts Shawn has been a part of, and they’re all coming together for this,” Ceynowa said.

The fundraiser event will feature musical performances from the seniors in the Luverne High School theater program, LHS alumni and members of the Green Earth Players.

Performers will sing songs featured in famous musicals, including “Mean Girls,” “Grease,” “Legally Blonde,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

There will also be live music performed by local bands PHR+ and Idyl Exhibit, both of which Kinsinger has played with.

Ceynowa shared how much Kinsinger has touched the lives of the people he’s worked with over the years.

“He’s so inclusive; he draws people around him to work together,” Ceynowa said.

“It’s been really fun to know him well, and that can be said by so many people.”

Organizers of the benefit are encouraging free-will donations and will have options for attendees to donate by cash, check or Venmo.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Luverne High School performing arts center.