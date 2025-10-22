Churches sponsor four-week 'God's Gift of Soil Soup Study' based on 'From the Heartland' local documentary

Two Luverne churches, Grace Lutheran and First Presbyterian, will sponsor a four-week series, “God’s Gift of Soil Soup Study,” about Christian environmental stewardship.

The study, starting Sunday, Oct. 26, is based on the Feikema Farms award-winning documentary, “From the Heartland.”

The film follows the decade-long journey of Rock County’s Shawn and Becky Feikema as they transitioned from conventional tillage to regenerative farming practices.

The Rev. Tim Olsen, Luverne, will lead the study, and the Feikemas will be part of the sessions.

“This documentary showcases the blessings realized when farmers care for God’s creation in profitable ways that also enhance soil health, maintain clean water, protect against extreme weather, and feed the world,” he said.

Olsen is the Upper Midwest coordinator for the Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN).

“As a Christian, I’m reminded of God’s mandate in Genesis to ‘tend and care for the garden,’” he said.

“And caring for Rock County and our health is why I work for the EEN.”

The Soup Studies will meet at 4:30 p.m. each Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Luverne starting Oct. 26 and continuing through Nov. 16.

Olsen said attendees will learn about ways to apply creation care practices in homes, churches and community gardens and landscapes.

“My wife and I have lived in Luverne for more than 20 years. In that time we have witnessed at least three ‘100-year floods,’ with the most formidable being the Father’s Day flood of 2014,” he said.

“Scientific research finds that human activity, such as those that emit carbon dioxide, is impacting weather and human life hundreds of miles from its source, including impacts here in Rock County.”

He encourages community members to join the God’s Gift of Soil Soup Study.

“We hope to educate, inspire and mobilize Christians to care for God’s creation, to be faithful stewards of God’s provision, and to advocate for actions and policies that honor God and protect the environment,” Olsen said.

Each of the four Sunday evening sessions lasts 90 minutes and includes soup and refreshments.

The sessions are free and open to the public. However, participants are asked to call 507-283-4787 if they plan to attend.

Questions about the series can be directed to Olsen at 507-227-5919 or tim@creationcare.org.