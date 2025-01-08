Minnesota DNR looking to fill 200 paid summer internships for 2025; applications due Jan. 31

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for

passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships.

DNR summer interns receive valuable training, develop key skills and contribute in important ways to the department’s mission of working with Minnesotans to conserve and manage natural resources, provide

outdoor recreational opportunities, and provide for commercial uses of natural resources in a way that creates a sustainable quality of life.

The DNR has a wide variety of internship opportunities throughout the

state, including in fisheries, forestry, park operations, watercraft inspections, communications and more. Interns work 20 to 40 hours per week and receive a competitive wage of $19 per hour. To be considered

for an internship, fulfilling an academic requirement or receiving academic credit is required.

To review the internship opportunities and apply for those of interest, visit the state of Minnesota careers website

mn.gov/mmb/careers/.

•Select “Search for jobs” from the toolbar.

•In the External Applicants box, select “Search for jobs now” and select “View all jobs.”

•Filter by “Natural Resources Dept” in the Agency category and “Student Worker and Internships” in the Job Family category.

Internship applications will be accepted through Jan. 31. Positions will start in May and June. Applicants seeking employment with the DNR who are not eligible for an internship should regularly check the website for seasonal and year-round opportunities.

The DNR is an equal opportunity and veteran-friendly employer. We

celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion.