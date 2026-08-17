Fall 2026 City-Wide Garage Sale

Rock County Star Herald & Luverne Announcer’s Annual Fall City-Wide Garage Sales are September 17, 18 & 19.

Fill out a form to be included, or stop by and fill one out at our office.

ADVERTISING DEADLINE: Tuesday, Sept. 8 AT NOON

Ads must be paid for before they will run.

All of the garage sale ads will be published in the Rock County Star Herald and Luverne Announcer with a Garage Sale header & September 17, 18 & 19 date on top of the page - you don’t need to include these in your ad. Also included will be a map divided into 4 areas. The garage sales will be divided by area on the page to assist those going to your sale.

Print a form to fill out: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1erL2HG7ntMzP7yq6YJJuIOgLnNi1US2i/view?usp=drive_link



