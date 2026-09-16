𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘂𝗺

Join moderator Scott Marquardt, Executive Director of the Southwest Initiative Foundation, as he leads a forum on the proposed public utilities commission charter amendment. This forum was held Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at the Palace Theatre in Luverne, Minnesota, with Isaac DeBoer, Lori Hallstrom and Sheryl Staeffler representing the Charter Amendment Committee and Barb Berghorst, Mert Kracht and Caroline Thorson representing the City of Luverne.
Watch the video below or use the links below to jump to specific sections of the video.
Find the video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=8LAzYFg_nUiWr9lM
CHARTER AMENDMENT FORUM September 15, 2026
QUESTION 1
Sheryl Staeffler for CAC: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=FmjqFhMNrAU0Ne45&t=170
- Please provide a brief explanation of how the proposed Luverne Municipal Services Commission will benefit the residents of Luverne.
Caroline Thorson for CITY: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=Tq-bM8-q-tMUKVfx&t=288
- Please provide a brief explanation of how the current utilities operations benefits the residents of Luverne.
- 1 minute response by CAC - Declined response.
- 1 minute response by City - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=TWn0lBSL74pFjDg3&t=531
QUESTION 2
Caroline Thorson for the CITY: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=4-c7NHRzqhzr4GPC&t=578
- How does the City of Luverne currently operate the public utilities?
- Manager
- Board of directors (qualifications, compensation and responsibilities)
- Employees and employee benefits
- Financial management & billing
- Current contracts
- Property ownership and management
- Debt
Isaac DeBoer for CAC: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=BdHdFVfaPT0xgxPi&t=768
- How would the Commission operate the Luverne Municipal Services Commission and what will be the timeline for implementation?
- Election of commission and timeline
- Hiring of manager
- Board of directors (qualifications, compensation and responsibilities)
- Employees and employee benefits
- Financial management and billing
- Current contracts
- Property ownership and management
- Debt
- 1 minute response by City - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=10899SBwCb7cxDYN&t=917
- 1 minute response by CAC - Declined response.
QUESTION 3
Lori Hallstrom for CAC: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=kbhQ1qCF7lD52QdC&t=997
- What do you estimate would be the implementation and ongoing operating cost of establishing the Luverne Municipal Services Commission?
- How would the Luverne Municipal Services Commission set rates?
Mert Kracht for the CITY: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=_0DNgNlZpegp2ZTr&t=1114
- How does the city currently set the utility rates?
- How do the current rates compare to other municipalities overall and of our size?
- 1 minute response by CAC - Declined response.
- 1 minute response by City - Declined response.
QUESTION 4
Barb Berghorst/Susan Schneekloth for the CITY: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=Jmif9gKOXBUcLkLa&t=1315
- What would be the biggest challenges to the City of Luverne if the Charter Amendment were to pass?
Sheryl Staeffler for CAC: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=JCuCSUFbU1Qauqsc&t=1506
- What would be the biggest challenges you would see in establishing and operating the Luverne Municipal Services Commission if the Charter Amendment were to pass?
- 1 minute response by City - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=3gxq-h8z_wQLUiw1&t=1564
- 1 minute response by CAC - Declined response.
QUESTION 5
Lori Hallstrom for CAC: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=qmERE-Mr5dggp2dd&t=1607
- How would the Luverne Municipal Services Commission, should it be established, work with the City of Luverne?
Mert Kracht for the CITY: https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=We1HY_wE_EsSFlqO&t=1708
- How would the City of Luverne work with the Luverne Municipal Services Commission should it be established?
- 1 minute response by CAC - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=k6ZSVpnPsDS8dUnE&t=1847
- 1 minute response by City - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=70GZyW7274et0ryh&t=1893
PUBLIC QUESTIONS:
Question 1: Mark Gibbs https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=81VA_Q5DE8qamyTX&t=2011
Question 2: Pat Saum https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=d9rh5Tbak8ysAZzR&t=2154
Question 3: Kim Schmidt https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=a-_iDl_WCKCTWR9X&t=2314
Question 4: Anthony Gacke https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=d_jzDBlTwDkUD-Wt&t=2492
Question 5: Emily Crabtree https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=FBfkpnOgNPquqn4S&t=2663
Question 6: Jason Schutz https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=diadOCgp2kdK2G6C&t=3049
Question 7: Ryker Johnson https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=yaFhLqNHh5ssKCN7&t=3273
Question 8: Mike Cox https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=4enQ-U1c-Bjgm2EU&t=3469
CLOSING STATEMENTS:
Sheryl Staeffler for the Charter Amendment Committee - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=WF6H9E119CZ4DM2o&t=3647
Barb Berghorst (Susan Schneekloth) for the City of Luverne - https://youtu.be/dC1Vu2zJZOs?si=0Ke5vPyP59GYsiT3&t=3867