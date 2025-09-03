County at a Glance Sept. 4, 2025

Meetings

Rose Dell Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8, in the township hall.

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet Monday, Sept. 8, at the township hall.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the Kenneth Community Center.

Town & Country Garden Club will have its September meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, at the Willow Century LLC Garden. We will tour the floral garden and if you so desire, may pick your own bouquet. Cost will be by the jar, either quart or pint. Please call 507-669-2905 if you would like to attend the tour. The address is 980 140th Ave., Luverne.

Nutrition for Seniors Sept. 4

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Grief Share support group begins Sept. 8

A Grief Share support group for people grieving the death of a loved one is starting Monday, Sept. 8, from 6:30-8 p.m. at Generations. Topics will include how to manage grief-related emotions such as loneliness, anxiety, sadness, anger, and regret; how to cope with the changes in

your life and relationships; how to recognize what's normal in grief; and what to do if you feel stuck or hopeless. Come for all 13 weekly meetings, or whenever you can make it. Marlen and Jeanne Van Otterloo will facilitate. More information at

griefshare.org or call American Reformed Church at 507-283-8600.

A.C.E. Caregiver Retreat Sept. 12

A.C.E. of SW MN will be offering a caregiver retreat from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne, 304 N. Fairview Drive. Join certified laughter yoga leader Patty Nelson for this uplifting experience. There is no charge for this retreat. Call Linda Wenzel today to reserve your spot, 507-283-5064.

Rock County Library hosts book sale

The Rock County Community Library in Luverne will be hosting a four-day book sale Sept. 17-20. Sale times are 12-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, which will be Bag Day!

SAIL classes in Beaver Creek

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday morning now until Oct. 23 at the First Presbyterian Church, 203 S. 3rd Street. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Nancy Lange and Pat Bender.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.