County at a Glance Aug. 7, 2025

Meetings

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Springwater Township Board will meet for their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the township hall.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the Kenneth Community Center.

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, in the township hall.

Pears available now

Pears are ready to be picked now at Prairie Ally – 308 N. Blue Mound Avenue in Luverne. Look for signs and fruit pickers by the larger pear tree on the hill.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Grasses, like most plants, make flowers and seeds to fill the prairie with life. Instead of making color to attract animals, grasses use wind to spread their pollen. After pollination, grasses develop and disperse seeds in diverse ways to spread their legacy. Let the naturalist introduce you to the native grasses of the prairie and how they Ride the Wind from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 9. Be prepared for up to a half mile walk with sun protection, water, and sturdy footwear. Meet at the Cart-in Campground parking lot.

There is only one rock at Blue Mounds State Park: Sioux Quartzite. The geological features found in this formation tells 1.7 billion years of earth’s history. Come explore and listen to the naturalist interpret what is Written in Stone. Meet at Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8. The program will begin at Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead and includes a half mile walk on rough prairie trail.

Celebrate National S’mores Day with some fun facts and marshmallow goodness. The naturalist will host a campfire at Nature: Gimme S’more from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9, with all the s'mores fixings and nature trivia. Test your knowledge about the local plants and animals of Blue Mounds State Park. Bonus points for roasting the perfect marshmallow! Campfire will be at the Amphitheater.

All snakes are carnivorous predators, including the five species found at Blue Mounds State Park. Are these reptiles ruthless murderers, or simply a partner in the dance of life and death? Drop by the naturalists table from 10 a.m. 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, to explore what Death by Snake means for life on the prairie. Meet at the Nature Cart at the Amphitheater.

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.

Community hymn sing Aug. 7

The First Presbyterian Church of Luverne invites all members of the Luverne community to join us at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, for a “Community Hymn Sing” at the Plaza on the Main. Bring a chair, a friend, a bottle of water and your love for singing and listening to traditional hymns. In case of rain, the event will be at the First Presbyterian Church.

Nutrition for Seniors Aug. 7

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Take 16 to host community blood drive

As summer temperatures rise, blood donation levels traditionally drop, creating a critical need for community support. The Community Blood Bank is calling on local residents to help maintain a strong blood supply during these challenging months by participating in an upcoming blood drive at Take 16 Brewing Co. (509 E. Main St., Luverne, MN). Donors can schedule a donation by logging onto cbblifeblood.org, selecting “Donate Blood”, “Blood Drive Calendar” and selecting August 8 or call us at 605-331-3222. As a token of appreciation, all donors will receive a “Pint for a Pint” event T-shirt, a $10 Kwik Star gift card, and a pint of your fav. brew, as a thank-you gift for their life-saving contribution.

Donors should be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 100 pounds, and be in good general health. It’s recommended that donors eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments are encouraged to minimize wait times.

Your donation stays local to serve local patients who are counting on you. For more information:

www.cbblifeblood.org or call 605-331-3222.

Palisade Lutheran Church hosts Pie and Ice Cream Social

Palisade Lutheran Church, corner of MN Highway 23 and County Road 5 (121st Street), rural Rock County, is hosting a pie and ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, with a menu of a grilled hamburger or hot dog, salad, chips and featuring homemade pie with ice cream! Also will be offering Sunday Fun Day activities with outdoor lawn games, water balloons, ladder golf and cornhole during that time. Worship service on the lawn will be at 10 a.m.; bring your own chair. Everyone welcome!

Luverne Public School announcements

Families that would like to register a new student for the 2025-2026 school year are encouraged to call Luverne Public Schools to set up an appointment.

The Luverne Elementary office phone number is 507-283-4497 option 4, and the Luverne Middle School/High School office phone number is 507-283-4491 option 5.

Open House will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, in the Elementary School and from 4-7 p.m. in the Middle School and High School.

Ag Appreciation Day Aug. 23 at Take 16

The public is invited to Agriculture/Farmer Appreciation Day at Take 16 Brewery at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, for a free meal beginning at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Sunshine, Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s and Rock County Pork Producers. Enjoy door prizes, inflatables, games and live music by Allie LaRock and Shirts & Skins. A full bar also will be available served by The Bull Pen.



SAIL classes in Magnolia

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday morning now until Sept. 25 at the Magnolia Post Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9-10 a.m. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg.

There is no cost to attend these classes, however donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Connie Frahm, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to five years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Preschoolers age three through grade 2 (as attend in the 2024-2025 school year) can get creative with colorful sidewalk chalk art on Aug. 7. Join Jana Zeutenhorst and her daughters for an hour of

outdoor fun and imagination. Fee is $13; all materials provided.

Does your child enjoy reading? Book Club may be for them! Students in

grades 2-4 (as attended during the 24-25 school year) will meet on Aug. 11, 12,13 and 14. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. You are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: Four-Hour Classes –Aug. 11.

Join for a relaxed Morning Book Study on Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m. at the

outdoor green space at Rock County Community Library! Bring your coffee, enjoy a tasty breakfast cookie from The Bean, and connect with

fellow readers you discuss thought-provoking books each month. Register early to ensure a copy of the book is available for you. Fee

is $5.

Boys and girls in grades 2-7 (as attended during the 24-25 school year) are invited to compete in Punt, Pass & Kick Competition on

Aug. 13. Fee is $10.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

A children’s Summer Reading Program, “Level Up at Your Library,” is underway. The eight-week program is open to children ages infant through teen who may earn fun prizes and a chance to attend an end of summer pizza party based on the number of books read.

Adult Reading Program continues through Aug. 15. For every five books read, earn an entry into a prize basket.

Afternoon Movie events are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, in the library basement. Movies (in order of viewing) are “The LEGO Movie,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “The Wild Robot.” Snacks and a drink will be provided.

All Day Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Tuesday Aug. 12. A list of scavenger items is hidden throughout the library where finders can earn prizes. The hunt is open to all ages.

Games and Puzzles takes place Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the library. All ages are welcome to play games or work on puzzles from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.