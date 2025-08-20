County at a Glance Aug. 21, 2025

Meetings

Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, at the home of Peter and AnnMarie Bakken. Featured will be a fish and wildlife oxbow restoration project with native grasses, birds and prairie wildflowers. Open to all. Call or text 507-227-9802 to RSVP if you would like to attend.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Most plants use colorful petals to attract insects and other animals to spread their pollen. Grasses also have flowers, but without the petals. This group of plants prefers a much more adventurous approach: wind sailing. Attend Ride the Wind from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, and join the naturalist to meet the native grasses and explore how they flower, travel, germinate and grow in the prairie ecosystem. Be prepared for up to a half-mile walk with sun protection and sturdy footwear. Meet at the Cart-In Campground.

Ask a flowering plant what you can do with five parts, and they will tell you, “Anything!” The creativity of flowering plants in crafting blooms unique to their species using five or less parts is endless. Explore the genius of flowers from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, at Five Parts, Endless Possibilities by constructing one of your own using a few basic materials. Alongside this hands-on project, the naturalist will facilitate discussion of flower structure and diversity. These 3D flower patterns are designed for teens and adults, but all ages are welcome. Children must be attended by an adult and can enjoy some flower coloring pages. Meet at the picnic shelter.

You were born 75 percent water; imagine being 100 percent! Dip your toes into the water cycle at Junior Rangers: Journey of a Drop from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, as you experience a hands-on activity taking you through the incredible journey of a drop. Show off your travels with a bracelet built along the way. Program is designed with children 6-12 in mind, though all ages are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal was a big deal for Blue Mounds State Park. Attend Berm to Berm: WPA History Tour from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, and take a naturalist led walking tour of WPA worksites and learn how they shaped the area’s history. The tour is one mile of moderate walking, departing from the Amphitheater parking lot and ends at the bridge over Mound Creek near the Picnic Area. Meet at the Amphitheater parking lot.

A prairie may seem like a simple landscape, but there is a complex network of plants and animals beneath your feet. Visit this exhibit-style program anytime between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, and ask the naturalist about Going Underground. Meet at Nature Cart at the Amphitheater.

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.



Ag Appreciation Day Aug. 23 at Take 16

The public is invited to Agriculture/Farmer Appreciation Day at Take 16 Brewery at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, for a free meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Sunshine, Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s and Rock County Pork Producers. Enjoy door prizes, inflatables, games and live music by Allie LaRock and Shirts & Skins. A full bar also will be available served by The Bull Pen.

Special Olympics kick off Aug. 25

The kick off for the Special Olympics season will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, at Luverne Pizza Ranch (cost for buffet will be each attendee’s responsibility). There will be an informational meeting to discuss dates and times for practice, details for competing at state and providing information for fundraisers. All are welcome to attend. First formal practice will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, for adults and 4 p.m. for any students. Any questions can be directed to lead coach Evelyn Kephart, 507-220-0805.

Register to Senior LinkAge Line to help prevent fraud and scams

The Senior LinkAge is a free, statewide service of the Minnesota Board of Aging in partnership with Minnesota’s area agencies on aging and can help prevent fraud and scams. Attend the session from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, at Generations in Luverne – 105 S. Estey Street. Come learn how the Senior LinkAge can help you and your family members with Medicare, finding prescription drug cost assistance, forms and applications completion, long-term care counseling, finding resources in your community, caregiver support and much more.

A.C.E. Caregiver Retreat Sept. 12

A.C.E. of SW MN will be offering a caregiver retreat from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne, 304 N. Fairview Drive. Join certified laughter yoga leader Patty Nelson for this uplifting experience. There is no charge for this retreat. Call Linda Wenzel today to reserve your spot, 507-283-5064.

Luverne Public School announcements

Families can register new students for the 2025-2026 school year by calling Luverne Public Schools to set up an appointment.

The elementary office phone number is 507-283-4497 option 4, and the middle school/high school phone number is 507-283-4491 option 5.

School open house events are from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, in the Elementary School and from 4-7 p.m. in the Middle School and High School.

SAIL classes in Magnolia

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday morning now until Sept. 25 at the Magnolia Post Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9-10 a.m. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg.

There is no cost to attend these classes, however donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Connie Frahm, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.