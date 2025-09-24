County at a Glance, Sept. 25, 2025

Apple giveaway at Prairie Alley

Several varieties of apples are available at Prairie Alley throughout the season shared by friends at 308 N. Blue Mound Ave in Luverne. Donations are welcome.

‘The Boys in the Light’ book signing events Sept. 26-27

Author Nina Willner of “The Boys in the Light,” a book about Luverne’s Elmer Hovland’s role as a U.S. military leader in rescuing two concentration camp survivors at the end of World War II, will speak in the Luverne High School performing arts center and sign books at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, and again at a “meet and greet” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, at First Baptist Church in Luverne. Both events are open to the public.

Mobile dental clinic Sept. 25

and 26

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne two days, Thursday, Sept. 25, and Friday, Sept. 26, at the Southwest Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Round Wind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+ and pregnant women. All forms of insurance are accepted, and discounts for income eligible families is offered.

CoffeeBreak begins Sept. 30

CoffeeBreak starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Luverne Christian Reformed Church at 605 North Estey Street. There will be egg bake and registration and Missy Bass will speak about God’s faithfulness in her life. Starting Oct. 7, Bible study will start on the book of Timothy. The group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Nutrition for Seniors Oct. 2

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Community Ed Events offered

Due to a change in plans for a construction project at St. Catherine’s Church, Recreational Pickleball at St. Catherine’s Church is back this fall beginning Sept. 30 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. Fee is $40.

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio for two-hour blocks of time on Oct. 4 or Nov 8. Fee is $35 and covers all materials, glaze and firing.

Learn the basics of grant writing, including local funding opportunities, tips for writing strong proposals, using social media to support your efforts, and finding larger foundation grants on

Oct. 6 at Grant Writing Made Simple. Fee is $5.

Kids ages 10 and up can join Janet Marshall of Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe on Oct. 7 for “Boo-tiful” Sugar Cookie Decorating to learn

the basics of cookie design using royal icing. Each participant will

decorate and take home three fun, groovy cookies—no experience needed! Fee is $25 and includes all supplies.

Parents, grandparents, and all caregivers of children 0-5 (not in kindergarten) can attend Toddler Tips on Oct. 7 to gain insights in

how to handle toddler behaviors including tantrums and power struggles. No fee, but registration is required.

Diabetes workshop begins Oct. 8

Pre-diabetes and diabetes can be managed with simple, proven lifestyle changes. Join the series of six classes to learn how. Beginning Oct. 8 until Nov. 12 each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the A.C.E. of SW MN Rock County office, 102 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne, participants can make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems as they carry out their self-management program. For more information or to pre-register, contact A.C.E. program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Travel with the Schmidts Oct. 9

Travel through the Canadian Maritimes with Kim and Maggie Schmidt with their picture presentation at Generations in Luverne, 105 S. Estey, from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. A baked potato bar and dessert will be served at 5 p.m. This is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. There is no cost. Please RSVP to Jackie at 507-544-8388 or there will be a sign-up sheet in the lobby at Generations. Please RSVP by Oct. 7.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. now through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays now through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m., now until Nov. 26, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Nov. 28, at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Dec. 3, at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.