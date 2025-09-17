County at a Glance Sept. 18, 2025

Meetings

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Library get-together

Rock County Library will host the Great North Star Read Together event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. The event is a statewide celebration of the heart of every community: our libraries.

All-ages are invited to stop at the library to read for 5 minutes or the full two hours. Libraries with the highest attendee-to-resident ration will be recognized at the Minnesota Library Association Conference in October.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m., now until Nov. 26, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Nov. 28, at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Dec. 3, at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Rock County Library hosts book sale

The Rock County Community Library in Luverne will be hosting a four-day book sale Sept. 17-20. Sale times are 12-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, which will be Bag Day!

Blue Mound Lutheran Church fall festival worship service

Blue Mound Lutheran Church Fall Festival Worship Service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21. Guest pastor will be Reverend Noel Herr. A catered meal will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.

UMC hosts free community meal

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available. Call 507-283-4529.

Mobile dental clinic Sept. 26

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Friday, Sept. 26, at the Southwest Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+ and pregnant women. All forms of insurance are accepted and discounts for income eligible families is offered.

CoffeeBreak begins Sept. 30

CoffeeBreak starts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Luverne Christian Reformed Church at 605 North Estey Street. There will be egg bake and registration and Missy Bass will speak about God's faithfulness in her life. Starting Oct. 7, Bible study will start on the book of Timothy. The group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Diabetes workshop begins Oct. 8

Pre-diabetes and diabetes can be managed with simple, proven lifestyle changes. Join the series of six classes to learn how. Beginning Oct. 8 until Nov. 12, each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., at the A.C.E. of SW MN Rock County office, 102 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne, participants can make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems as they carry out their self-management program. For more information or pre-register, contact A.C.E. program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. now through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays now through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.