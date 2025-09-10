County at a Glance Sept. 11, 2025

Meetings

Town & Country Garden Club will have its September meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, at the Willow Century LLC Garden. We will tour the floral garden and if you so desire, you may pick your own bouquet. Cost will be by the jar, either quart or pint. Please call 507-669-2905 if you would like to attend the tour. The address is 980 140th Ave., Luverne.

The Compassionate Friends grief support group, loss of a child/grandchild, will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15, at the Luverne Area Community Foundation, 102 E. Main Street, Luverne. Call Mary 507-290-1642 or Kristi 507-227-7821 with questions.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m., now until Nov. 26, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Nov. 28, at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Dec. 3, at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. Caregiver Retreat Sept. 12

A.C.E. of SW MN will be offering a caregiver retreat from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne, 304 N. Fairview Drive. Join certified laughter yoga leader Patty Nelson for this uplifting experience. There is no charge for this retreat. Call Linda Wenzel today to reserve your spot, 507-283-5064.

Rock County Library hosts book sale

The Rock County Community Library in Luverne will be hosting a four-day book sale Sept. 17-20. Sale times are 12-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, which will be Bag Day!

Blue Mound Lutheran Church fall festival worship service

Blue Mound Lutheran Church Fall Festival Worship Service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 21. Guest pastor will be Reverend Noel Herr. A catered meal will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.

Mobile dental clinic Sept. 26

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Friday, Sept. 26, at the Southwest Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+ and pregnant women. All forms of insurance are accepted and discounts for income eligible families is offered.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10 through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 11 through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

The Great North Star Read Together is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. Libraries across Minnesota will host the statewide celebration of the heart of every community: our libraries. The event is for all ages to come, settle in and read at local libraries.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.