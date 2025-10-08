County at a Glance Oct. 9, 2025

Meetings

Vienna Township Board will NOT meet for the month of October. Next meeting will be in November.

Springwater Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the township hall. (Rescheduled from Oct. 7)

Blue Mound Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, at the home of Randy and Kathy Remme.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Poplar Creek Estates in Luverne. All are welcome. Call 507-935-8173 with questions.

Hills offers two trick or treat options

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills will host a Trunk or Treat event from 2 t 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, in the church parking lt.

Trick or treating will also take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 inside the Tuff Memorial Nursing Home in Hills.

Harvest of Hope coming Oct. 12

Game Plan 4 Hope organizers will host “Harvest of Hope 2025” from to 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at The Cidery at Blackshire Farms in Beaver Creek.

Organizer Missy Bass said a 4 p.m. program will feature a thank you to those who support Game Plan 4 Hope’s mission. The event will also address plans for the future and will highlight heartfelt stories from recipients. Bass said the organization will debut a new logo and website.

The Oct. 12 event will have family-friendly activities, including pumpkin crafts, kids’ activities and a photo booth. Cider and snacks will be served, and child care and parking assistance will be available.

RSVP at 605-743-4902 or at events@gameplan4hope.org

Apple giveaway at Prairie Alley

Several varieties of apples are available at Prairie Alley throughout the season shared by friends at 308 N. Blue Mound Ave in Luverne. Donations are welcome.

SAIL classes offered in Magnolia

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. from now until Dec. 18, at the Magnolia Post office, 113 Luverne Street, Magnolia. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg. Call Connie, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 for information or to register. There is no cost to attend; however, donations are accepted.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

Bible study started Oct. 7 on the book of Timothy. The group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Mobile dental clinic Oct. 30

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Southwest Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+ and pregnant women. All forms of insurance are accepted and discounts for income eligible families is offered.

Community Ed Events offered

Learn the basics of pinch, pull and slab clay techniques in a fun Hand-Building class at Deuschle Studio on Saturday, Oct. 11. Choose between “Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs” (grades three-adult) or “Catch a Chicken” (grades nine-adult) and create your own colorful clay critter. Class size is limited. Fee is $30.

Children 0-5 years old (not in kindergarten) along with parents are invited to discover the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom for Outdoor Playtime on Oct. 14. There is a morning or evening session. No fee but registration is required.

Come and enjoy the fun at Cheer Camp on Oct. 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. (change from brochure due to early school dismissal) for students in grades K-5. Performance will be Oct. 15 during the varsity football game. Fee is $12.

Register by Oct. 15 for Cardinal League Community Ed Basketball for boys and girls in grades 3-6. Fee is $50.

Babysitting Basics for students in grades 5-8 will be Oct. 21 from 3:15-5:15 p.m. Fee is $20.

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio for two-hour blocks of time on Nov. 8. Fee is $35 and covers all materials, glaze and firing.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: upcoming classes – Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. now through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays now through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m., now until Nov. 26, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Nov. 28, at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Dec. 3, at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.