County at a Glance Oct. 23, 2025

Hills offers two ‘trick or treat’ options

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills will host a Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, in the church parking lot.

Trick or treating will also take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, inside the Tuff Memorial Nursing Home in Hills.

Rock County Historical Society annual meeting Oct. 27

The Rock County Historical Society annual meeting will be Monday, Oct. 27, with a social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. A brief business meeting will start at 6:30, followed by a presentation of the North Star Story Map. The Story Map is a project sponsored by the American Institute of Architects Minnesota which has created the North Star Story Map website,

featuring many locally sourced stories of buildings around the state.

Luverne High School choirs

will perform

The Luverne High School choirs will present their fall concert on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. The

concert will feature the ninth grade Tenor-Bass Choir, the ninth-tenth grade Treble Choir, and the Concert Choir. There is no admission for this concert and it is open to the public.

One Warm Coat distribution

The coat drive is available to anyone who needs a warm coat. What is available to pick from is entirely based on what has been donated, so style, variety and quantity will vary.

Donations can be dropped off at the Luverne Elementary School commons in the box provided or at 512 W. Edgehill Street. Please donate only new or gently used clean items (no broken zippers or holes). The items should only be winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves, snow pants or snow boots.

Distribution location will be at Luverne Atlas from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Mobile dental clinic Oct. 30

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Southwest Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+ and pregnant women. All forms of insurance are accepted and discounts for income eligible families is offered.

History mystery event for teens

The Rock County Historical Society will host a History Mystery

event for teens on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will solve a murder mystery while enjoying snacks and competing for prizes to crack the case first. You won’t want to miss it! See more

about this fun gathering for ages 13-19 on Luverne Events or on the History Center Facebook page.

Veterans Day event planned

Luverne Elementary student council representatives will host a Veterans Day Open House /Coffee Event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the school commons.

Coffee and rolls will be served to all veterans who attend. Parking is available in the bus lanes in front the elementary school.

Community Ed seeks ideas, instructors

It is time to start planning the Community Ed winter brochure, which will be published in the Luverne Announcer on the weekend of Jan. 3 and available on the Community Education website on Monday, Jan. 5.

•If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, email li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724.

•If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating

information for a class you will be teaching, submit information to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

•The most recent brochure (and past

brochures) can be accessed on the school website at https://comed.isd2184.net/ and under the “brochures” tab in the top right corner.

Community Education thrives through the sharing of talents, interests and information from all members of the community.

Thank you if you have taught a class through Community Education in the past. Sharing your ideas for new classes or names of potential instructors is much appreciated, too.

Community Ed Events offered

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio for two-hour blocks of time on Nov. 8. Fee is $35 and covers all materials, glaze and firing.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: upcoming classes –Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

The CoffeeBreak Bible study group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study on the book of Timothy and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. now through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays now through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

A Year with Jane Book Club will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the Hinkly House in Luverne. Participants will discuss “Sense & Sensibility” by Jane Austen.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m., now until Nov. 26, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Nov. 28, at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Dec. 3, at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. from now until Dec. 18, at the Magnolia Post office, 113 Luverne Street, Magnolia. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg. Call Connie, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 for information or to register. There is no cost to attend; however, donations are accepted.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.