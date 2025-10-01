County at a Glance Oct. 2, 2025

Meetings

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Poplar Creek Estates in Luverne. All are welcome. Call 507-935-8173 with questions.

Apple giveaway at Prairie Alley

Several varieties of apples are available at Prairie Alley throughout the season shared by friends at 308 N. Blue Mound Ave in Luverne. Donations are welcome.

Nutrition for Seniors Oct. 2

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Fall is officially upon us! Enjoy the beauty of the ever-changing prairie as we investigate how nature prepares for winter by attending Should I Stay or Should I Go Hike from 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2. As the temperatures drop, wildlife has a decision to make: to stay or to go. On this 1.5-mile naturalist-led hike, we will learn the advantages and disadvantages of each option. Come prepared with water and good walking shoes. Meet at Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead.

Got five minutes to talk about bison? Stop by the naturalist’s table anytime from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, during the Bison Nature Cart. Learn how bison prepare for the winter season. *Bison are wild and unpredictable. Viewing them during the program cannot be guaranteed. Meet behind the park office.

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online events calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.

Dementia Awareness Walk Oct. 4

Sign up today for the Dementia Awareness Walk Saturday, Oct. 4, with registration at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. at the Luverne City Park. In case of inclement weather, meet in the park shelter. Commit to either donating or fundraising at least $25 to receive an official event T-shirt, or $35 for a hooded sweatshirt. Call Linda Wenzel of A.C.E. of SW MN, 507-283-5064 for more information or to register.

Diabetes workshop begins Oct. 8

Pre-diabetes and diabetes can be managed with simple, proven lifestyle changes. Join the series of six classes to learn how. Beginning Oct. 8 until Nov. 12 each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the A.C.E. of SW MN Rock County office, 102 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne, participants can make weekly action plans, share experiences and help each other solve problems as they carry out their self-management program. For more information or to pre-register, contact A.C.E. program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Travel with the Schmidts Oct. 9

Travel through the Canadian Maritimes with Kim and Maggie Schmidt with their picture presentation at Generations in Luverne, 105 S. Estey, from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. A baked potato bar and dessert will be served at 5 p.m. This is open to the public, and everyone is welcome to attend. There is no cost. Please RSVP to Jackie at 507-544-8388 or there will be a signup sheet in the lobby at Generations. Please RSVP by Oct. 7.

Harvest of Hope coming Oct. 12

Game Plan 4 Hope organizers will host “Harvest of Hope 2025” from to 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12, at The Cidery at Blackshire Farms in Beaver Creek.

Organizer Missy Bass said a 4 p.m. program will feature a thank you to those who support Game Plan 4 Hope’s mission.

The event will also address plans for the future and will highlight heartfelt stories from recipients. Bass said the organization will debut a new logo and website.

The Oct. 12 event will have family-friendly activities, including pumpkin crafts, kids’ activities and a photo booth.

Cider and snacks will be served, and child care and parking assistance will be available.

RSVP at 605-743-4902 or at events@gameplan4hope.org

SAIL classes offered in Magnolia

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. from now until Dec. 18, at the Magnolia Post office, 113 Luverne Street, Magnolia. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg. Call Connie, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 for information or to register. There is no cost to attend; however, donations are accepted.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

Starting Oct. 7, Bible study will start on the book of Timothy. The group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Community Ed Events offered

Due to a change in plans for a construction project at St. Catherine’s Church, Recreational Pickleball at St. Catherine’s Church is back and is on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. Fee is $40.

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio for two-hour blocks of time on Oct. 4 or Nov. 8. Fee is $35 and covers all materials, glaze and firing.

Learn the basics of grant writing, including local funding opportunities, tips for writing strong proposals, using social media to support your efforts, and finding larger foundation grants on

Oct. 6 at Grant Writing Made Simple. Fee is $5.

Kids ages 10 and up can join Janet Marshall of Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe on Oct. 7 for “Boo-tiful” Sugar Cookie Decorating to learn

the basics of cookie design using royal icing. Each participant will

decorate and take home three fun, groovy cookies—no experience needed! Fee is $25 and includes all supplies.

Parents, grandparents, and all caregivers of children 0-5 (not in kindergarten) can attend Toddler Tips on Oct. 7 to gain insights in

how to handle toddler behaviors including tantrums and power struggles. No fee, but registration is required.

Learn the basics of pinch, pull and slab clay techniques in a fun Hand-Building class at Deuschle Studio on Saturday, Oct. 11. Choose between “Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs” (grades three-adult) or “Catch a Chicken” (grades nine-adult) and create your own colorful clay critter. Class size is limited. Fee is $30.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: upcoming classes – Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

Mobile dental clinic Oct. 30

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Southwest Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children, ages 0-100+ and pregnant women. All forms of insurance are accepted and discounts for income eligible families is offered.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. now through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays now through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m., now until Nov. 26, at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Nov. 28, at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., now until Dec. 3, at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.