County at a Glance Nov. 5, 2025

Meetings

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Kenneth Community Center.

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, at the Edgerton Ag conference room.

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 10, in the township hall.

Elementary students perform Nov. 21

Third- and fourth-grade students at Luverne Elementary will take the stage in two programs Friday, Nov. 21 at the performing arts center.

Third-graders will perform at 1:15 p.m. and the fourth-graders at 2:15 p.m.

Both performances are open the public

Nutrition for Seniors Nov. 6

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Settle into fall and enjoy the beauty of the ever-changing prairie as we investigate how nature prepares for winter from 10 t0 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at Should I Stay or Should I Go Hike. As the temperatures drop, wildlife has a decision to make: to stay or to go. On this 1.5-mile naturalist led hike, we will learn the advantages and disadvantages of each option. Come prepared with water and good walking shoes. Meet at Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead.

Got five minutes to talk about bison? Stop by the naturalist’s table from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at Bison Nature Cart anytime, to learn how bison prepare for the winter season. *Bison are wild and unpredictable. Viewing them during the program cannot be guaranteed. Meet at the Bison Observation Deck.

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.

Generations hosts complimentary meal to Veterans

Generations will host a complimentary meal for veterans to those who

served and are serving and their friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Generations, 105 S. Estey Street in Luverne. Join us for an evening of food and fellowship, including a quilt

drawing and a short program honoring our veterans. Please RSVP by Nov. 7 to Jackie at 507-544-8388. This event is open to all veterans, those currently serving and

their families and friends.

Operation Christmas Child collection begins Nov. 17

Boxes and brochures for Operation Christmas Child may be picked up now from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Reformed Church, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne, using the south entrance of the church. National collection week is Nov. 17-24. With questions or or for more information call Edna Buys at 507-227-7169 or Charla Sandbulte at 507-227-1722. You may also go online to samaritanspurse.org for more information.

Veterans Day event planned

Luverne Elementary student council representatives will host a Veterans Day Open House /Coffee Event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the school commons.

Coffee and rolls will be served to all veterans who attend. Parking is available in the bus lanes in front of the elementary school.

Blue Mound Quilters workshop Nov. 12

The Blue Mound Quilters will have a sewing workshop at the Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12. New members are always welcome. For information call Jackie at 507-227-1823.

Veterans Day program in Adrian

Adrian will be hosting a Veterans Day Program at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Adrian High School Gym. Music will be provided by the Adrian choir and band and by elementary students. The Adrian and Lismore Legions will participate, and guest speaker is Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Langloss (Retired). A free breakfast will be provided to all veterans and spouses. RSVP for the breakfast to Adrian Schools at 507-483-2232 by Nov. 6. This is put on by the Adrian National Honor Society, adviser Robert Remme.

SHARE distribution

The Rock County SHARE program will be distributing groceries, clothing, toys, socks/underwear, and personal hygiene products to Rock County residents in need from noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne (304 N. Fairview

Drive). Those wishing to receive from the program must apply by Wednesday, Nov. 22. Please note, the SHARE program will NOT be accepting donations of used

items at this time. To support SHARE, please mail your monetary donation to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For more information contact Amy at 507-227-6944 or Monica at 507-820-1100.

Community Ed seeks ideas, instructors

It is time to start planning the Community Ed winter brochure, which will be published in the Luverne Announcer on the weekend of Jan. 3 and available on the Community Education website on Monday, Jan. 5.

•If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, email li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724.

•If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating

information for a class you will be teaching, submit information to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

•The most recent brochure (and past

brochures) can be accessed on the school website at https://comed.isd2184.net/ and under the “brochures” tab in the top right corner.

Community Education thrives through the sharing of talents, interests and information from all members of the community.

Thank you if you have taught a class through Community Education in the past. Sharing your ideas for new classes or names of potential instructors is much appreciated, too.

Census information needed for preschool children

If you are new to the community, please call Community Education at

507-283-4724 with your family information for all children ages zero up

to kindergarten. The school district uses the information for planning purposes, mailing out flyers regarding school events, including the

state-mandated preschool screening for all three-year-old children living in Minnesota. If your child is four years old and has not been screened, please call 507-283-4724. The screening should be completed prior to

kindergarten.

Community Ed Events offered

Learn the purpose of Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders and how they

differ from Living Wills and Final Wills. Instructor Matt Nath, a registered nurse and funeral director, will share practical insights and provide forms to review at home at Understanding DNRs and end-of-life documents on Nov. 6. Choose from two class sessions. Fee is $25.

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio for two-hour blocks of time on Nov. 8. Fee is $35 and covers all materials, glaze and firing.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: upcoming classes –Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

Does your student need a little refresher before taking the knowledge test for his or her permit? Join driver’s education instructor, Mr.

Snyders, for a two-hour refresher class on Nov. 10 to brush up on your knowledge. This class is designed for students who took classroom instruction this past school year. Fee is $15.

Come check out all the best that the Community Education early childhood programs have to offer at Early Childhood Family Fun Night on Thursday, Nov. 13. No fee, but registration is required.

Parents of student drivers can attend a free, driver, Drivers Education Parent Class on Nov. 17 to reduce the required supervised driving hours from 50 to 40. Open to all parents of teens with their permit or those enrolled in a driver education class with the Luverne Driver Ed program. No fee, but registration is required.

Students in grades 1-5 can learn basic yoga poses through fun games and activities during four-week series of classes at Mini Mats: Yoga for Kids starting Nov. 20. Fee is $20.

Ages two through 5 years will enjoy activites in the preschool rooms when they attend Grandparent & Me with a grandparent or another special adult on Nov. 20. Fee is $40.

Learn family-friendly budgeting tips, ways kids can earn and manage money, and how to start meaningful conversations about finances at Budgeting for Families on Nov. 25. This class is for adults, but children ages 8 and older are allowed to attend with an adult. Fee is $10.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

The CoffeeBreak Bible study group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study on the book of Timothy and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fall Story Times are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. now through Nov. 20.

Empower Hour is 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays now through Nov. 20. Different STEAM activities and snacks will be offered every week. Open to all elementary students.

A Year with Jane Book Club will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the Hinkly House in Luverne. Participants will discuss “Sense & Sensibility” by Jane Austen.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. now until Nov. 26 at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now until Nov. 28 at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now until Dec. 3 at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. from now until Dec. 18 at the Magnolia Post office, 113 Luverne Street, Magnolia. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg. Call Connie, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 for information or to register.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.