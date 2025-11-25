County at a Glance Nov. 26, 2025

Meetings

The Blue Mound Quilters will meet for their Christmas party at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 1, at the Luverne Pizza Ranch party room. New members are welcome. Bring four or five wrapped sewing related gifts for prizes for Bingo. Everyone buys their own lunch. Call Jackie at 507-227-1823 for more information.

The annual meeting of the Rock County Association of Townships will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, in the downstairs meeting room at the Rock County Library. Would like to have representatives from each township attend.

Nutrition for Seniors Dec. 4

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by

A.C.E. of SW MN will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, as a drive-thru

distribution in the parking lot off Maple Streeet on

east side of Generations Event Center. Pre-registration is required. Call

Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

SHARE distribution

The Rock County SHARE program will be distributing groceries, clothing, toys, socks/underwear, and personal hygiene products to Rock County residents in need from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne (304 N. Fairview

Drive). Please note, the SHARE program will NOT be accepting donations of used items at this time. To support SHARE, please mail your monetary donation to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For more information contact Amy at 507-227-6944 or Monica at 507-820-1100.

Hardwick Santa Day Dec. 13

The Hardwick Community Club will host the Hardwick Santa Claus Day from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, in the Hardwick Community Hall.

Jesse Moffitt Entertainment will present a magic show beginning at 2 p.m. Photos with Santa begins at 2:45 p.m. along with decorating Christmas cookies and make and take craft items.

Community Ed class offered

Attend Nursing Home Protection Trusts: What You Need to Know on Dec. 4 to learn more about recent changes to Minnesota law that have opened the door using irrevocable trusts to safeguard your assets. Fee is $5.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: upcoming class —Dec. 8.

Kids ages 10 and up can join Janet Marshall of Yellow Rose Cookie Shoppe on Dec. 9 for Happy Holly-Days sugar cookie decorating to learn the basics of cookie design using royal icing. Each participant will decorate and take home three fun, groovy cookies—no experience needed! Fee is $25 and includes all supplies.

Students (grades 1-6) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on Dec. 11. Fee is $35.

Did you know you need a safety training course to operate a snowmobile anywehere in Minnesota, including private land? Register by Dec. 3 for the outdoor portion of Snowmobile Safety to be held on Dec. 13. Plan to do the online portion ($34.95 online) prior to coming for the outdoor portion. Outdoor portion cost is $15.

Census information needed for preschool children

If you are new to the community, please call Community Education at

507-283-4724 with your family information for all children ages zero up

to kindergarten. The school district uses the information for planning purposes, mailing out flyers regarding school events, including the

state-mandated preschool screening for all three-year-old children living in Minnesota. If your child is four years old and has not been screened, please call 507-283-4724. The screening should be completed prior to

kindergarten.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

The CoffeeBreak Bible study group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study on the book of Timothy and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now until Nov. 28 at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now until Dec. 3 at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. from now until Dec. 18 at the Magnolia Post office, 113 Luverne Street, Magnolia. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg. Call Connie, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 for information or to register.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.