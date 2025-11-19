County at a Glance Nov. 20, 2025

Operation Christmas Child collection ends

Nov. 24

National collection week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 17-24 at the American Reformed Church, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne, using the south entrance of the church. With questions or or for more information call Edna Buys at 507-227-7169 or Charla Sandbulte at 507-227-1722. You may also go online to samaritanspurse.org for more information.

Elementary programs are Nov. 21

The third- and fourth-grade students at Luverne Elementary will take to the stage Friday, Nov. 21, at the performing arts center.

Third-graders will perform at 1:15 p.m. and fourth-graders at 2:15 p.m.

Both programs are open to the public.

LSS offers pop-up meal distribution Nov. 25

LSS Meals invites you to a free, community dining event from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Generations, 105 S. Estey Street in Luverne. This pop-up event offers 10 frozen meals per qualifying client. LSS Meals offers you healthy, delicious meals for adults 60 years and older. No preregistration is required. The first 30 clients will get the 10 frozen meals. You are required to fill out a NAPIS form before receiving the meals. Call 507-283-9846 with questions.

UMC offers free Thanksgiving community meal

The Luverne United Methodist Church is hosting their annual Thanksgiving community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26. This is completely free of charge. A pickup option is also available.

SHARE distribution

The Rock County SHARE program will be distributing groceries, clothing, toys, socks/underwear, and personal hygiene products to Rock County residents in need from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the American Reformed Church in Luverne (304 N. Fairview

Drive). Those wishing to receive from the program must apply by Wednesday, Nov. 22. Please note, the SHARE program will NOT be accepting donations of used items at this time. To support SHARE, please mail your monetary donation to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For more information contact Amy at 507-227-6944 or Monica at 507-820-1100.

Town and Country Garden Club will make pots Dec. 2

Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2, at Harmony Gardens to make Christmas porch pots. The greens and embellishments will be provided. Participants need to bring their own pot. Charge will be $40. Please register by Tuesday, Nov.

25, by calling 507-669-2905. Visitors or new members are always welcome. Join us for this fun, festive event!

Community Ed Events offered

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: upcoming class —Dec. 8.

Learn family-friendly budgeting tips, ways kids can earn and manage money, and how to start meaningful conversations about finances at Budgeting for Families on Nov. 25. This class is for adults, but children ages 8 and older are allowed to attend with an adult. Fee is $10.

Census information needed for preschool children

If you are new to the community, please call Community Education at

507-283-4724 with your family information for all children ages zero up

to kindergarten. The school district uses the information for planning purposes, mailing out flyers regarding school events, including the

state-mandated preschool screening for all three-year-old children living in Minnesota. If your child is four years old and has not been screened, please call 507-283-4724. The screening should be completed prior to

kindergarten.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

The CoffeeBreak Bible study group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study on the book of Timothy and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. now until Nov. 26 at Poplar Creek Estates, 201 Oak Drive in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Kris Waknitz and Diane Noyes.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now until Nov. 28 at the American Reformed Church social hall, 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Francis Ladd, Gordon Mulder and Corey Ziegler.

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now until Dec. 3 at the Hardwick Community Center. Class leaders are A.C.E. volunteers Marilyn Oye and Lorna Bryan.

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. from now until Dec. 18 at the Magnolia Post office, 113 Luverne Street, Magnolia. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg. Call Connie, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 for information or to register.

There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.