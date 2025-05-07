County at a Glance May 8, 2025

Meetings

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 12, at the township hall in Beaver Creek.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota will provide a total of six Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes on Tuesday mornings through Tuesday, June 10. Each class will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the A.C.E. of SW Minnesota Rock County office, 105 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne. Pre-registration is required. Call program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Fifth-grade band concert is May 9

Luverne Elementary fifth-grade band students will perform a spring concert at 2 p.m. Friday, May 9, in the performing arts center.

The event is open to the public.

Volunteers needed May 9

Volunteers are needed for planting in the food forest and vegetable garden at Prairie Ally Friday, May 9, from 1-7 p.m. Come anytime. 308 N Blue Mound Ave., Luverne. Questions: info@projectfoodforest.org or 605-951-0227.

Bethany Lutheran Church hosts concert May 11

Bethany Lutheran Church in Luverne extends an invitation to the public to enjoy a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 11, performed by the Bethany Lutheran College Concert Choir, Handbell Choir, and Mary Martha Singers of Mankato. The concert will feature a variety of music including arrangements of well-known hymns, acapella spirituals, contemporary melodies, and energetic anthems all in the celebration of the gift of music!

LHS choirs present pops concert May 16

The Luverne Middle and High School choirs invite the community to their annual pops concert, “Take Me to the Movies,” on Friday, May 16, in the performing arts center.

Two performances will be offered at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students not participating in choir.

Between shows, the Luverne Music Boosters will serve root beer floats for a freewill donation.

Plant sale May 17

Shop for plants or sell your extra plants at the annual Rock County Master Gardener Plant Sale on May 17 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Atlas parking lot. No commercial growers. Questions, call 507-283-1302.

Mobile dental clinic offered

Children’s Dental Services is offering mobile

dental clinics at two locations. The mobile clinic will be available in Worthington on May 19 and 20 at 713 10th Street, Worthington;

and in Luverne in the SWHHS community room, 2

Roundwind Road, Luverne, on May 21 and 22.

The Children’s Dental Services provides dental care for children and adults ages birth to 100+ and pregnant women in Rock and Nobles County on a monthly basis. CDS accepts all forms of insurance and has discounts for income eligible families. To schedule an appointment, call 866-543-6009 or 612-746-1530.

Hardwick congregation to worship in Jasper during summer

Zion Lutheran Church of Hardwick will undergo a major building facelift this summer. Congregation members will worship at Trinity in Jasper now on Sundays. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.

Zion will be the host congregation and will be led in worship by Pastor Ed Borchardt of Zion Lutheran Church, Hardwick.

Zion’s church office will remain open. Call 218-535-0283 for pastoral care or call church office, 507-669-2855.

Fruit Production Workshop May 24

A free fruit production workshop will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Prairie Ally, 308 N. Blue Mound Ave., Luverne. Join UMN Extension fruit production educator Madeline Wimmer and manage woody perennials and perennial fruits with a whole systems perspective. RSVP projectfoodforest.org/events or 605-951-0227.

Ride a bus to the

May 24 Twins game

The Lismore Presbyterian Church will sponsor a bus trip to the Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City game on May 24 in Minneapolis.

The Reading Bus Lines bus will depart at 8 a.m. and return around 8 p.m. at the Kum and Go store in Adrian. Game seats are in the Section S Legends Landing. The trip includes all-you-can-eat burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, popcorn, chips and soda.

Cost per passenger is $120 and includes the bus ride, game ticket and food. Call Kraig Rust, 507-920-7290, for reservations.

Another Twins Game trip is planned for July 30.

Beaver Creek Memorial Day celebration May 26

Beaver Creek will sponsor Memorial Day services Monday, May 26, at First Presbyterian Church, beginning with coffee hour at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Kurt Lunstra as the speaker. Cemetery services with Honor Guard will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Valley Cemetery. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724. If you have a new class idea to offer, a request for a particular class, or a class you would like to teach, please email Lisa Nath at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724. The community ed brochure is at the school website, www.isd2184.net and then Community Education link.

The Summer Community Ed brochure is available! It was delivered to your mailbox with your Luverne Announcer on April 26. Many of the classes and camps have an early fee registration deadline of May 16. Take of advantage of the lower fees and register by May 16!

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. Non-Luverne School students may now register for open spots in the summer session.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. You are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the

class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour

class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for Luverne classes follows:

Four-Hour Classes – May 12, June 9, Aug. 11.

Master the essential tools offered within Google Suites at Power Up with Google Suites: Essential Tools for Everyday Tasks on May 8. This is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Fee is $25.

Learn to navigate medical, emotional and legal aspects of end-of-life care Planning for Your Final Chapter on May 22. Choose from two class sessions. Fee is $25.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.