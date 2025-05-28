County at a Glance May 29, 2925

Meetings

Suicide Loss Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 2, in the basement of the Rock County Library in Luverne.

Events offered at Blue Mounds State Park

April showers bring May flowers, maybe. Springtime blooms on the prairie are sometimes hard to find. Join the naturalist for May Bee Flowers from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 31, on a search for elusive spring wildflowers and explore their role in this season of waking. Be prepared for up to one mile of hiking on rough prairie trails with supportive shoes, water and sun protection. Meet at the Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal was a big deal for Blue Mounds State Park. Take a naturalist led walking tour on Saturday, May 31, of WPA worksites and learn how they shaped the area’s history at Berm to Berm WPA History Tour. The tour covers one mile of moderate walking, and begins at the Amphitheater parking lot. The program concludes at the bridge over Mound Creek near the Picnic Area. *Please note the tour is one-way, participants are responsible for walking or setting up a return shuttle. Meet at the Amphitheater parking lot.

Meet at the Amphitheater parking lot Sunday June, 1, for Going Underground. A prairie may seem like a simple landscape, but there is a complex network of plants and animals beneath your feet. Visit this exhibit-style program anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and ask the naturalist about going underground.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Rotary Companion Club begins June 3

The Luverne Rotary Club is starting the Rotary Companion Club for those who cannot make the Rotary Club’s Tuesday noon meetings.

An information meeting about the Companion Club will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, at Take 16 in downtown Luverne.

MPCA offers informational sessions

The comment period for the MPCA animal feedlot rules is open until 4:30 p.m. on July 22, 2025. Comments may be viewed and/or submitted on the MPCA website.

The amended rules address land application of manure to prevent nitrates and fish kills and protect water quality.

The MPCA will host informational sessions for the animal feedlot rules at the following southwest Minnesota locations:

•Marshall June 18 from 9:30 to-11:30 a.m.

•Worthington June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

•New Ulm June 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Additional dates and locations can be found on the MPCA website.

Cattlemen and Corn and Soybean Growers golf outing

The Rock-Nobles Cattlemen’s Association and the Nobles County Corn and Soybean Growers will host their annual golf outing Tuesday, June 17, at the Adrian Country Club.

Tee off is at 2 p.m. and steak dinner is at 5:30 p.m. Call 507-483-2722 by June 16 for reservations. Event is free to association members.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to five years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 9, 16, 23, 30, and Aug. 6, 13. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Soccer League meets for four weeks starting on Aug. 5. Children ages 4 through grade 7 as attended during the 24-25 school year may play. Fee is $30 if paid by June 9. After June 9, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $60. Final date to register will be Monday, July 7!

Register by June 9: Sanford Luverne Summer SAQ (Speed, Agility, Quickness) program is open to students entering grades 7-12 in the Luverne area. Fee is $80 if paid by June 9. Class starts on June 23.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. Non-Luverne School students may now register for open spots in the summer session.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. You are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: Four-Hour Classes – June 9 & Aug. 11.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota will provide a total of six Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes on Tuesday mornings through Tuesday, June 10. Each class will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the A.C.E. of SW Minnesota Rock County office, 105 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne. Pre-registration is required. Call program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.