County at a Glance May 22, 2025

Meetings

Town & Country Garden Club will meet for a special outing on Tuesday

evening, May 27, and will visit a garden in Kenneth. Topic will be attracting birds, bird feeders, and food. For more details, call 507-669-2905. For the June 24 meeting, please register/pay for the master gardener's annual garden tour by calling Community Education at 507-283-4724.

American Legion and VFW need volunteers on May 26

The American Legion and VFW are seeking volunteers (all ages and genders) to put up flags at Maplewood and St. Catherine cemeteries for Memorial Day. Meet at either cemetery at 7 a.m. Monday, May 26, to help get the flags placed. Call 507-920-5197 for more information.

Beaver Creek Memorial Day celebration May 26

Beaver Creek will sponsor Memorial Day services Monday, May 26, at First Presbyterian Church, beginning with coffee hour at 9:30 a.m. with services to follow at 10:30 a.m. with Kurt Lunstra as the speaker. Cemetery services with Honor Guard will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Beaver Valley Cemetery. Everyone is welcome.

Hardwick Memorial Day program May 26

The Hardwick Memorial Day program will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Hardwick Veterans Memorial, sponsored by the Hardwick American Legion Post #478. In case of inclement weather it will be at the Hardwick Community Hall. Guest Speaker is Del Nieuwboer, Vietnam Combat Veteran, US Navy. Patriotic Readings by Zander Carbonneau, 2025 Boy Stater and Jessika Tunnissen, 2025 Girl Stater. Special music by Madi Christensen. Join us for coffee, juice and cookies following the program.

UMC hosts free meal May 28

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 28, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available. Call 507-283-4529.

Hardwick congregation to worship in Jasper during summer

Zion Lutheran Church of Hardwick will undergo a major building facelift this summer. Congregation members will worship at Trinity in Jasper now on Sundays. Sunday services are at 9:30 a.m.

Zion will be the host congregation and will be led in worship by Pastor Ed Borchardt of Zion Lutheran Church, Hardwick.

Zion’s church office will remain open. Call 218-535-0283 for pastoral care or call church office, 507-669-2855.

May events at Blue Mounds State Park

Meet at the Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead for a Sunset Hike at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 23, and immerse yourself in a full sensory experience as the sun sets over the mound. On this evening hike we will explore the park using all five of your senses to make the most of your time in nature. Come prepared to walk about 1.5 miles uneven terrain. Insect protection and water are recommended.

The colors on the prairie change quickly with the season. Join the naturalist on a search for blooming wildflowers and learn the basics for identifying these leafy treasures for a Wildflower Hike from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 24. Be prepared for up to one mile of walking on moderate terrain with supportive shoes, water and sun protection. Meet at the Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead.

From the prairie dwelling badger to the playful otter, the weasel family is a diverse group of mammals. Discover how these slinky, stinky critters embrace their unique body shapes to help them be the fiercest predators at the park. Meet at the Amphitheater from 7-7:45 p.m. for Mighty Mustelids. Bring a chair as seating is limited.

Do you hear that? Spring is in the air with the sounds of migrating birds. Join the naturalist for a one-mile hike along the Bur Oak Trail as we practice our birding skills from 9-10:30 a.m. for Blue Mounds Birding on Sunday, May 25. We will go over some tips and tricks to identify some of the common bird species in the park. Dress for the weather including good walking shoes. Bring your binoculars if you have them (some will be available to borrow). All ages and experience levels welcome!

Croak! Ribbit! Peep! The frogs and toads are out in full force. Hop on over to the naturalist table for 5-10 minutes for Frogs and Toads Nature Cart to learn about our favorite amphibians here at the park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 25. Meet at the Amphi-theater.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Fruit Production Workshop May 24

A free fruit production workshop will be offered from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at Prairie Ally, 308 N. Blue Mound Ave., Luverne. Join UMN Extension fruit production educator Madeline Wimmer and manage woody perennials and perennial fruits with a whole systems perspective. RSVP projectfoodforest.org/events or 605-951-0227.

Ride a bus to the

May 24 Twins game

The Lismore Presbyterian Church will sponsor a bus trip to the Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City game on May 24 in Minneapolis.

The Reading Bus Lines bus will depart at 8 a.m. and return around 8 p.m. at the Kum and Go store in Adrian. Game seats are in the Section S Legends Landing. The trip includes all-you-can-eat burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, popcorn, chips and soda.

Cost per passenger is $120 and includes the bus ride, game ticket and food. Call Kraig Rust, 507-920-7290, for reservations.

Another Twins Game trip is planned for July 30.

MPCA offers informational sessions

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is proposing to amend existing Minnesota Rules Chapter 7020 governing animal feedlots.

The main purpose of this rulemaking is to amend existing feedlot rules to improve land application of manure practices to address nitrate and fish kills, establish additional technical standards to protect water quality and avoid fish kills.

This rulemaking also updates the rule to address changes in livestock and poultry operation/business practices, account for new agency data services, and modernize outdated rule language.

The comment period for animal feedlot rules is open until 4:30 p.m. on July 22, 2025. Comments may be viewed and/or submitted on the MPCA website.

Upcoming informational sessions around the state for the animal feedlot rule-making will include helpful background, review technical standards, and lay out an expected timeline.

In person sessions will be held throughout the month of June. Southwest Minnesota locations include: Marshall: June 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m.;

Worthington: June 18, 2-4 p.m.; New Ulm: June 24, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Additional dates and locations can be found on the MPCA website.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724. If you have a new class idea to offer, a request for a particular class, or a class you would like to teach, please email Lisa Nath at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724. The community ed brochure is at the school website, www.isd2184.net and then Community Education link.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. Non-Luverne School students may now register for open spots in the summer session.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. You are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the

class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour

class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for Luverne classes follows:

Four-Hour Classes – June 9 & Aug. 11.

Learn to navigate medical, emotional and legal aspects of end-of-life care Planning for Your Final Chapter on May 22. Choose from two class sessions. Fee is $25.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota will provide a total of six Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes on Tuesday mornings through Tuesday, June 10. Each class will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the A.C.E. of SW Minnesota Rock County office, 105 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne. Pre-registration is required. Call program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.