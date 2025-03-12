County at a Glance March 13, 2025

Meetings

The Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 17, at Luverne Area Community Foundation, 102 E. Main Street, Luverne. Call Mary 507-290-1642 or Kristi 507-227-7821.

SAIL classes continue in Beaver Creek

SAIL classes will continue every Monday and Thursday morning from 9-10 a.m. until May 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Beaver Creek, 203 S. 3rd Street. Call Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 for more information or to register.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 17

Be part of the fun in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Monday, March 17, downtown Luverne. All businesses, individuals and families are invited to participate! Decorations don’t have to be complicated – just wear some green and have some fun! No pre-registration is required. Every parade participant will receive a gold dollar coin at the end of the parade courtesy of the Chamber! Meet in the parking lot of Living Rock Church between 4-4:30 p.m. Parade will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. and end at the Palace Theatre. For additional information call Luverne Area Chamber, 507-283-4061.

Applications sought for veteran banner project

Applications are accepted now through May 1 on a first come, first served basis for the 2025 Main Street Veterans Banner Project.

Cost is $125 with 85 pole locations available along Luverne Main Street.

One side of the banner will have a photo and info of the veteran. The other side will read “Thank You for Your Service.”

Applications are available at www.LuverneChamber.com. For more information, call the Luverne Area Chamber at 507-283-4061.

The Main Street Veterans Banner Project is organized by the Luverne Initiatives for Tomorrow Design Committee in partnership with the city of Luverne and the Luverne Area Chamber.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Farm week, March 17-21, features all sorts of farm-related activities including Story Time and crafts.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m. April 3 is Ag Trivia Night.

Paint Party with Sammy Jo Miller is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 5. Registration is required.

Caricatures with Hector Curriel is 10 a.m. Monday, April 7. Registration is required.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

A.C.E. of SW MN hosts dementia event

Understand and support cognitive changes by joining A.C.E. of SW Minnesota of Rock County for an informative session to learn about BIG and small ways to be involved with dementia. The program is at 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 24, at Generations Event Center in Luverne. To pre-register for this event or ask questions, please contact program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064. Let’s grow Minnesota dementia friends together!

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Free tax preparation at library through April 15

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. Schedule appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. Bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). Bring a form of identification and be able to document social security number(s). Appointments are available beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Community Ed

•If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, please email Lisa Nath at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724.

•Copy of the Community Ed brochure is also at the school website www.isd2184.net and click on Community Education.

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Defensive Driving classes allow adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. Participants take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The next class is April 14.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. After March 1, non-Luverne School students may register for open spots in the summer session.

Amazing Raku on April 26 is open to all ages—but those in grade three and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus

you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take

home after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Navigating the digital world can be challenging for parents with young children ages 0-5. Learn and build your family tech safety toolbox at Parents with Littles – Your Technology Safety Toolbox on March 13. This is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Fee is $25.

Students (grades K-2) are invited to join Afternoon Adventures with 4-H on March 18! This fun-filled class will feature hands-on activities and crafts based on the book, “If I Were a Penguin.” Fee is $10.

Join licensed professional counselor, Rachal Noell, at Kids Brain Health on March 25 as she shares valuable insights and strategies to support your child’s well-being. Class is for parents of children ages 0-5 (not in kindergarten). Fee is $5.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Easter Treats on April 3. Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

Parents of children ages 0-5 (not in kindergarten) can come and learn about properly installing using your child’s car seat at Car Seat Safety on April 8. No fee but registration is required.

Students (grades 1-6) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack on April 10. Fee is $35.

H-BC gym open Sundays

Families may enjoy Sunday open gym during the winter months at H-BC elementary gym in Beaver Creek from 1 to 2:30 p.m. K-6 grade students accompanied by a parent are welcome.

Generations offers daily coffee time

The Generations building is open to the public for daily coffee at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for men and women who are interested. Free coffee is provided by Generations; participants can bring their own cups, and disposable cups will be available. Call Jackie Schoo 507-544-8388 with questions.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.