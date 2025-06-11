County at a Glance June 12, 2025

Meetings

Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 16, at Children’s Remembrance Garden in Luverne, located in the northwest corner of Dragonfly Park off of James Street, northwest of St. Catherine’s Cemetery. Parking is on the street. Bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, we will meet at the Luverne Area Community Foundation, 102 E. Main Street in Luverne. Call Mary 507-290-1642 or Kristi 507-227-7821.

Flag Day program June 13

American Legion Post 123 will present an informational program on flag etiquette in honor of Flag Day (June 14), at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 13, at the Plaza on Main. The presentation will be appropriate for adults and children. There will be a drawing for new American flags and the legion will accept and properly dispose of your old flags.

SAIL classes in Luverne

SAIL classes will be offered every Monday and Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. until Aug. 28 at the American Reformed Church Social Hall in Luverne, 304 N. Fairview Dr. For information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Francis Ladd and Corey Ziegler. There is no cost to attend these classes, however donations will be accepted.

Events offered at Blue Mounds State Park

Take a trip from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, into the “desert” with the naturalist and get to know the Prickly Pear cactus and its resilient neighbors at Cactus and Other Prairie Surprises. Meet at the Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead.

There is only one rock at Blue Mounds State Park: Sioux Quartzite. The geological features found in this formation tell 1.7 billion years of earth’s history. Come explore and listen to the naturalist interpret what is Written in Stone from 7-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 14. Meet at the Eagle Rock Vista.

The tallgrass prairie ecosystem evolved with fire and must be burned still today. Blue Mounds State Park uses special tools, skills, and strategies to keep prairie fire from becoming wildfire. Drop by the naturalist’s table anytime between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 15, to touch base with your inner prairie pyromaniac at Controlling Fire with Fire. Meet behind the park office.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Cattlemen, Corn/ Soybean Growers golf June 17

The Rock-Nobles Cattlemen’s Association and the Nobles County Corn and Soybean Growers will host their annual golf outing Tuesday, June 17, at the Adrian Country Club.

Tee off is at 2 p.m. and steak dinner is at 5:30 p.m. Call 507-483-2722 by June 16 for reservations. Event is free to association members.

MPCA offers informational sessions

The comment period for the MPCA animal feedlot rules is open until 4:30 p.m. on July 22, 2025. Comments may be viewed and/or submitted on the MPCA website.

The amended rules address land application of manure to prevent nitrates and fish kills and protect water quality.

The MPCA will host informational sessions for the animal feedlot rules at the following southwest Minnesota locations:

•Marshall June 18 from 9:30 to-11:30 a.m.

•Worthington June 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

•New Ulm June 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Additional dates and locations can be found on the MPCA website.

Mobile Dental Clinic is June 26

Children’s Dental Services will be in Luverne June 26 at the Southwest Health and Human Services community room.

The clinic provides dental care for children and adults in Rock County on a monthly basis.

Call 1-866-543-6009 or 1-612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment.

July 4 event at The Lake

The Davis Lake Triathlon will be at The Lake Friday, July 4, with the Minnow Race at 8:30 a.m. – individual or team relay; and 9:15 a.m. for the Shark Race – individual or team relay. Both races are open to all ages. Registration and more info

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Luverne/DavisLakeTriathlon. A 20 percent coupon code is available at checkout, use “DLT20” to receive your discount.

Nutcracker events July 12

Saturday, July 12, various events will be offered at the Luverne City Park. Beginning between 5-6 a.m. is the self-paced half marathon walk (City Park, Ashby Trail, and Luverne Loop.) At 6:30 a.m. are the half marathon and half marathon relay. The Nutcracker half mile for ages 9-14 begins at 9 a.m. The Nutcracker short half mile (approximately 1/3 mile) for ages 2-8 begins at 9:20 a.m. Just for Nuts half mile, relay or individual, will begin at 9:40 a.m. (as many team members as you want.) Costumes are required; cash prizes to winner and best costumes. Registration and more info

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Luverne/NutcrackerHalf Use “Nutcracker20” at checkout to receive a discount.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

A children’s Summer Reading Program, “Level Up at Your Library,” is underway. The eight-week program is open to children ages infant through teen who may earn fun prizes and a chance to attend an end of summer pizza party based on the number of books read.

Two Plaza Storytimes are scheduled 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Plaza on Main in Luverne. A special story will be read.

Travel Storytime with Bronwyn takes place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July at the city parks in Hills and Hardwick.

•June 18, July 9 and July 23 in Hills.

•June 25, July 16 and July 30 in Hardwick.

Three Afternoon Movie events are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 17, July 22 and Aug. 19 in the library basement. Movies (in order of viewing) are “The LEGO Movie,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “The Wild Robot.”

Snacks and a drink will be provided.

Arts and Craft Wednesdays will occur from 3 to 4 p.m. June 18, July 2, July 9, July 16 and July 23. at the library. The event is open to children ages kindergarten through fourth-grade.

All Day Scavenger Hunts are scheduled for Tuesdays June 24, July 8 and August 12. A list of scavenger items is hidden throughout the library where finders can earn prizes. The hunt is open to all ages.

The Spoon Man will perform at 3 p.m. Friday, June 27 at the library. Jim Cruise’s played the spoons for more than 35 years and has traveled the U.S. The event is open to all ages.

The Rad Zoo will be at the library at 6 p.m. Monday, June 30. Attendees will be able to touch various reptiles while learning interesting facts.

Park Storytime occurs 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at various parks in Luverne. Along with a book reading, music and fun activities take place each week. Dates and park locations include:

•July 3, Veteran’s.

•July 10, Hawkinson.

•July 17, Evergreen.

•July 24: Kolbert.

•July 31, Evergreen.

Teens in Action (grades 5-12) takes place at the library at 4 p.m. Thursdays in July for game playing and socializing.

Climb Theatre will conduct and interactive play, “The Tortoise and the Hare: Rematch,” 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, at the library. The event is open to everyone.

Curtis Hed Magic Show takes place 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, at the library. Comedian and magician Curtis Hed has been performing for more than 40 years. The event is open to all ages.

Adult Spelling Bee will be 7 p.m. Thursday, July 31, at Take 16 in Luverne. This debut event will take words from the Scripps National Spelling Bee lists and lists of commonly misspelled words. Teams up to four can complete. Teams must register and are eligible to purchase extra chances for a donate to the Friends of the Library.

Games and Puzzles takes place Tuesday, Aug 5, at the library. All ages are welcome to play games or work on puzzles from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to five years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 18, 25, July 9, 16, 23, 30, and Aug. 6, 13. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Soccer League meets for four weeks starting on Aug. 5. Children ages 4 through grade 7 as attended during the 24-25 school year may play. Fee is $30 if paid by June 9. After June 9, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $60. Final date to register will be Monday, July 7!

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. Non-Luverne School students may now register for open spots in the summer session.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. You are able to take a four-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: Four-Hour Classes –Aug. 11.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.