County at a Glance Jan. 22, 2026

Luverne Music Boosters 44th Annual Winter Carnival Jan. 24

The Luverne Music Boosters will host its 44th annual winter carnival from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24, in the Luverne High School Classic Gymnasium. Cash only for Bingo and food items. Tickets will be used for carnival games only. There will also be a raffle, face painting, cotton candy, a cakewalk, slushies, Pizza Ranch pizza and Arby’s sandwiches.

UMC hosts free community meal

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pick-up option is available. Call 507-283-4529.

Two nights of tech, AI and the Gospel

There will be a night for both youth and adults to attend this event of technology and AI presentations and have conversation about how we can think rightly, and act rightly, in light of AI. St. John Lutheran Church in Luverne is hosting a Youth Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 28, and an Adult Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29.

Community Ed events

Amazing Raku on Jan. 24 is open to all ages—but those in grade 3 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take home after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Participants can come and learn how to play at Pickleball for Beginners on Jan. 29 at the Minnesota National Guard Armory. Fee is $5.

Students (grades 1-3) are invited to join Afternoon Adventures with 4-H, Winter Wonderland on

Jan. 29! This fun-filled class will feature hands-on activities and crafts exploring the world of snow. Fee is $10.

Get a jump start on spring gardening at Winter Garden Start on Jan. 29. Learn how to plant hardy seeds in recycled containers and let winter weather do the work. Fee is $5.

Students, grades K-6, will learn skills and techniques at Learn to Play Chess on Feb. 2 and 9. Open to all skill levels! Fee is $18.

Discover the secrets of sourdough at Rise to the Occasion: Sourdough Made Simple on Monday, Feb. 2. Learn how to maintain a starter, master baking techniques, and sample sourdough bread. Attendees will leave with recipes, tips, and their own sourdough starter! Fee is $25.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Valentine’s Treats on Feb. 3. Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

Students in 3rd and 4th grade are invited to join Mrs. Elbers at Book Club. Participants will meet after school for four sessions starting on either Feb. 3 or 5 depending on grade. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30.

Generations will host Valentine’s Day party Feb. 12

Generations in Luverne will be hosting a Valentine’s Day party at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12, with a meal and tabletop game. Bring a wedding or high school photo to share. RSVP by Feb. 2 to Jackie at 507-544-8388 or sign up in the lobby.

UMC hosts 18th Annual Chocolate Buffet and Dinner

The United Methodist Church in Luverne will be hosting their 18th Annual Chocolate Buffet and Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15, in the fellowship hall. There will be treats to go available. Everyone is welcome - Bring a friend! Free-will donation; proceeds will go to the LUMC Compassion Fund.

Free tax preparation at library

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. You

must schedule an appointment by calling the

library, 507-449-5040. Make sure to have all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2024

if requested. You must bring all documents for both years (2024-2025). You will need a

form of identification as well as being able to document your social security number(s). Appointments will start at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 9, every Monday through April 13. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

SAIL classes are being offered

SAIL classes are being offered every Monday and Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. now through March 26 at American Reformed Church in Luverne. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Corey Ziegler and Gordon Mulder. For more information or to pre-register contact A.C.E. program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064. There is no cost to attend these classes; however, donations will be accepted.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

A to Z Reading Challenge began Jan. 1. Until July 1, read at least one book with a title that starts with every letter of the alphabet. That’s 26 books all together. Reminder: “A,” “An” and “The” don’t count as starting words. Those who finish the challenge will receive a prize. If you partially finish the challenge, turn in your sheet for a chance to win a prize in a drawing.

Storytime with Bronwyn is at 10:30 a.m. now on every Wednesday through the end of April.

Empower Hour at 3:30 p.m. is every Thursday and will go through the end of April.

Page & Screen Club begins Jan. 20 with “Princess Bride” book discussion followed by the movie screening Feb. 17. Both events begin at 6 p.m. Other books and movies include “The Color Purple,” “A Tale of Two Cities,” “The Joy Luck Club,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “Little Women.”

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne.

CoffeeBreak on Tuesdays

The CoffeeBreak Bible study group meets each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible study on the book of Timothy and story hour for children three years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge and no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 or email at kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.