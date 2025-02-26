County at a Glance Feb. 27, 2025

Meetings

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 3, in the township hall.

Suicide Loss Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 3, in the Rock County Library basement in Luverne.

Intro to beekeeping March 1

The NW Iowa Beekeepers Association is offering the class, Introduction to Beekeeping: Enjoying Your First Year of Beekeeping, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Dickinson County Extension Office in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

An intermediate beekeeping class, The Principals and Practices of Sustainable Beekeeping: Raising Health Bees that Thrive, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 22, also at the Extension office.

Class fees are $75 per person, $100 per family or $50 per youth. Fees include a manual, handouts, lunch, snacks and various equipment, memberships and mentoring services.

Register by Feb. 28 for the introduction class to laughingeyes2010@gmail.com or call/test 507 227-5919.

Middle school band, choir to perform

The Luverne Middle School will be featuring their bands and choirs in a concert on Monday, March 3, at 7 p.m. in the performing arts center.

There is no admission for this concert and the public is invited to come and support the young instrumentalists and singers.

The concert will feature the sixth grade and seventh/eighth grade bands under the direction of James Jarvie and the sixth-grade and the seventh-/eighth-grade choirs under the direction of Seana Graber.

Luverne kindergarten round-up March 6

Luverne Kindergarten Round-Up will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, at the Luverne Elementary School. You and your child are invited to an informal “meet and greet” open house. Children must be five years old before Sept. 1, 2024, in order to register for kindergarten. Please contact the elementary office at 283-4497, opt. 4 with any questions.

Nutrition for Seniors March 6

Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of SW MN, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, as a drive-thru distribution in the parking lot off Maple Street on the east side of the Generations Event Center.

Pre-registration is required by calling Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

A.C.E. of SW MN hosts dementia event

Understand and support cognitive changes by joining A.C.E. of SW Minnesota of Rock County for an informative session to learn about BIG and small ways to be involved with dementia. The program is at 12:15 p.m. Monday, March 24, at Generations Event Center in Luverne. To pre-register for this event or have questions, please contact program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064. Let’s grow Minnesota dementia friends together!

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County will host a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, beginning March 3 through May 26, in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com



UMC will host World Day of Prayer March 7

The United Methodist Church in Luverne will host World Day of Prayer Friday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. This year’s program will feature the Cook Islands. World Day of Prayer promotes justice and equality for women through prayer, partnerships service and celebrations.

Free tax preparation at library through April 15

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. Schedule appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. Bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). Bring a form of identification and be able to document social security number(s). Appointments are available beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Community Ed

Community Ed is looking for instructors and/or class ideas for the summer brochure! The months included are May, June, July and August. Please submit or sign up by Tuesday, March 4.

•If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, please email Lisa Nath at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 283-4724.

•If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating information for a class you will be teaching, please submit your information by email to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

•You may access the most recent copy of the brochure (and past brochures) at the school website at www.isd2184.net and then to Community Education.

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Defensive Driving classes allow adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. Participants take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The next classes are March 10 and April 14.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. After March 1, non-Luverne School students may register for open spots in the summer session.

Open Gym for children ages 0-5 (not in kindergarten) with an adult is March 7. Registration is required, but no fee.

Chill & Stretch: Yoga for Teens on Feb. 27 is for students in grades 6-12 to participate in some fun partner poses and group games, learn some basic yoga poses, and calming strategies for dealing with stress, and build overall strength through increased movement and balance. Fee is $10.

Family Flow Fun is a class designed for students, grades K–4, and an adult caregiver. Join certified yoga instructor, Jennifer Lindsey, on Feb. 27 to learn individual and partner poses to encourage family bonding while strengthening the muscles and increasing flexibility. Fee is $20 for adult & child ($10 each).

Students, grades K-6, will learn skills and techniques at Learn To Play Chess on March 4 and 11. Open to all skill levels! Fee is $15.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make St. Patrick’s Day Treats on March 6. Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

Amazing Raku on March 8 or April 26 is open to all ages—but those in

grade three and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus

you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take

home after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Play is the best way to learn! Children ages 3-10 years old with an adult are invited on this great Family Day Trip to Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota on March 8. Fee is $35/child and $40/adult.

H-BC gyms open Sundays

Families many enjoy Sunday open gym during the winter months at Hills-Beaver Creek Schools:

•Elementary gym in Beaver Creek from 1 to 2:30 p.m. K-6 grade students accompanied by a parent are welcome.

•Hugo Goehle gym in Hills from 1 to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

‘A Year With Jane Book Club’ will begin in 2025. Club participants will read six Jane Austen books through the year with each book taking two months. Reading and discussions of the book take place in Month One and then watching the movie adaptations of that book in Month Two. Books include “Northanger Abbey,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Emma,” “Persuasion,” “Mansfield Park,” and “Sense & Sensibility.” The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21, with snacks and beverages to enjoy. The club is open to anyone who would like to participate. Contact the library to ensure a copy of the book for discussion.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Generations offers daily coffee time

The Generations building is open to the public for daily coffee at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for men and women who are interested. Free coffee is provided by Generations; participants can bring their own cups, and disposable cups will be available. Call Jackie Schoo 507-544-8388 with questions.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.