County at a Glance Feb. 13, 2025

Meetings

Battle Plain Township Board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the

Edgerton Ag Conference room.

The Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Luverne Area Community Foundation, 102 E. Main Street, Luverne. Call Kristi 507-227-7821 or Mary 507-290-1642.

Register by Feb. 17 for Glow Bingo

Generations will host Glow Bingo Thursday, Feb. 20, along with a free soup and sandwich supper.

Coffee and tea are at 3:30 p.m., with Glow Bingo at 4 p.m. and food at 5 p.m., all at the Generations facility on Estey Street. Play Bingo with glow-in-the-dark cards and glow dabbers under blacklights. Wear white or light-colored clothing for added effect.

RSVP by Feb. 17. Call 507-544-8388 or email generationseventscoordinator@gmail.com. There is also a signup sheet in the Generations lobby.

Register by Feb. 21 for Puzzle Tournament

Generations will host its popular Puzzle Tournament Saturday, March 8, with three different categories and team configurations and two rounds of competition, at 9 a.m. and noon.

Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. There is space for a limited number of teams, so early registration is advised. Call 507-544-8388 or email generationseventscoordinator@gmail.com.

Enter a 300-piece two-person team, a 500-piece three-person team or a 300-piece adult and youth team. Youth must be eighth-grade or younger. Entry fee is $50 per team.

Teams are provided puzzles, table space and three hours to assemble puzzle pieces. Puzzling rounds start at 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Teams must check in 15 minutes prior to start times.

Winners are determined by who completes puzzles in the shortest amount of time.

Water and coffee will be available throughout the day. Pizza and pop will be delivered around noon.

Mobile dental clinic offered

Children’s Dental Services is offering mobile dental clinics at two locations. The mobile clinic will be available in Worthington Feb. 24 and 25 at 713 10th Street, Worthington; and in Luverne in the SWHHS community room, 2 Roundwind Road, Luverne Feb. 26 and 27. The Children’s Dental Services provides dental care for children and adults ages birth to 100+ and pregnant women in Rock and Nobles County on a monthly basis. CDS accepts all forms of insurance and has discounts for income eligible families.

Free tax preparation at library Feb. 10 through April 15

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. Schedule appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. Bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). Bring a form of identification and be able to document social security number(s). Appointments began on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9:15 a.m., and will be available every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Defensive Driving classes allow adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. Participants take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The next classes are March 10 and April 14.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. After March 1, non-Luverne School students may register for open spots in the summer session.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Valentine’s Treats on Feb. 13. Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

Learn to navigate medical, emotional, and legal aspects of end-of-life care at Planning for Your Final Chapter on Feb. 13. Choose from two class sessions. Fee is $15.

Register by Feb. 13 for the ACT Prep class that begins Feb. 24. Fee is $125.

Intro to Theatre on Feb. 20 is for students in grades 5-8 interested in acting or working behind the scenes. Fee is $12.

Students in grades K-6, it’s time to sign up for summer t-ball, minor & major league baseball or softball! Sign up before Feb. 21. Fees are lower and you are assured of a spot on a team.

Open Gym for children ages 0-5 (not in kindergarten) with an adult is Feb. 21 and March 7. Registration is required, but no fee.

Chill & Stretch: Yoga for Teens on Feb. 27 is for students in grades 6-12 to participate in some fun partner poses and group games, learn some basic yoga poses, and calming strategies for dealing with stress, and build overall strength through increased movement and balance. Fee is $10.

Family Flow Fun is a class designed for students, grades K–4, and an adult caregiver. Join certified yoga instructor, Jennifer Lindsey, on Feb. 27 to learn individual and partner poses to encourage family bonding while strengthening the muscles and increasing flexibility. Fee is $20 for adult & child ($10 each).

Students, grades K-6, will learn skills and techniques at Learn To Play Chess on March 4 and 11. Open to all skill levels! Fee is $15.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make St. Patrick’s Day Treats on March 6. Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

H-BC gyms open Sundays

Families many enjoy Sunday open gym during the winter months at Hills-Beaver Creek Schools:

•Elementary gym in Beaver Creek from 1 to 2:30 p.m. K-6 grade students accompanied by a parent are welcome.

•Hugo Goehle gym in Hills from 1 to 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

‘A Year With Jane Book Club’ will begin in 2025. Club participants will read six Jane Austen books through the year with each book taking two months. Reading and discussions of the book take place in Month One and then watching the movie adaptations of that book in Month Two. Books include “Northanger Abbey,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Emma,” “Persuasion,” “Mansfield Park,” and “Sense & Sensibility.” The club meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 21, with snacks and beverages to enjoy. The club is open to anyone who would like to participate. Contact the library to ensure a copy of the book for discussion.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 6.

Generations offers daily coffee time

The Generations building is open to the public for daily coffee at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday for men and women who are interested. Free coffee is provided by Generations; participants can bring their own cups, and disposable cups will be available. Call Jackie Schoo 507-544-8388 with questions.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.