County at a Glance Aug. 14, 2025

Meetings

Town and Country Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25 at the home of Peter and AnnMarie Bakken. Featured will be a fish and wildlife oxbow restoration project with native grasses, birds and prairie wildflowers. Open to all. Call or text 507-227-9802 to RSVP if you would like to attend.

Free pears at Prairie Ally

Pears are ready to be picked now at Prairie Ally – 308 N. Blue Mound Avenue in Luverne. Look for signs and fruit pickers by the larger pear tree on the hill.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Immerse yourself in a full sensory experience as the sun sets over the mound. On this evening Sunset Hike from 8-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, we will explore the park using all five of your senses to make the most out of your time in nature. Come prepared to walk about 1.5 miles over uneven terrain. Insect protection and water are recommended. Meet at the Eagle Rock Vista Trailhead.

Oh no! Some of the animals at Blue Mounds State Park have lost their eggs! Stop by the naturalist’s table from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Whose Egg is That? to help our egg-laying residents refill their nests. *Activity takes about 5-10 minutes. Meet at the amphitheater.

Celebrate National S’mores Day with some fun facts and marshmallow goodness from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Nature: Gimme S’more! The naturalist will host a campfire with all the s’mores fixings and nature trivia. Test your knowledge about the local plants and animals of Blue Mounds State Park. Bonus points for roasting the perfect marshmallow! Meet at the amphitheater.

Bison are not the only mammal that call Blue Mounds State Park home. Take 5-10 minutes from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 17 and attend Mammal Mania and stop by the naturalist table to see and touch some furs and skulls of the different mammals you can find at that park.

Programs will be canceled in the event of poor weather conditions. Call the park or check the online Events Calendar. If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemounds.statepark@state.mn.us or at 507-283-6051.

Community blood drive Aug. 18 – donors needed

As summer temperatures rise, blood donation levels traditionally drop, creating a critical need for community support. The community blood bank is calling on local residents to help maintain a strong blood supply during these challenging months by participating in an upcoming blood drive at Sanford Luverne Medical Center on Monday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Donors can schedule a donation by logging onto cbblifeblood.org, selecting “Donate Blood & Blood Drive Calendar”, and choose Aug. 18, or call us at 605-331-3222. All who donate will receive a $20 McDonalds gift card as a thank you gifts.

Donors should be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good general health. It’s recommended that donors eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. The donation process typically takes about 30 minutes, with the actual blood collection taking only 8-10 minutes. Walk-ins are welcome, though appoint-ments are encouraged to minimize wait times. Your donation stays local to serve local patients who are counting on you. For more information: www.cbblifeblood.org or call 605-331-3222.



Steen Reformed Church hosts annual carnival

The Steen Reformed Church will host its free annual carnival from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, in the Steen Community Park. Come and enjoy inflatables, games and a “Cruise’n for Christ” car, tractor and cycle show. BBQs, chili dogs, hot dogs, beans, chips, dessert and drink will be served for a freewill offering. Contact Dale Sandbulte, 507-227-6664, for information. Proceeds will benefit the Sunday school department.

Ag Appreciation Day Aug. 23 at Take 16

The public is invited to Agriculture/Farmer Appreciation Day at Take 16 Brewery at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, for a free meal beginning at 5:30 p.m. sponsored by Sunshine, Rock Nobles Cattlemen’s and Rock County Pork Producers. Enjoy door prizes, inflatables, games and live music by Allie LaRock and Shirts & Skins. A full bar also will be available served by The Bull Pen.

Luverne Public School announcements

Families can register new students for the 2025-2026 school year by calling Luverne Public Schools to set up an appointment.

The elementary office phone number is 507-283-4497 option 4, and the middle school/high school phone number is 507-283-4491 option 5.

School open house events are from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, in the Elementary School and from 4-7 p.m. in the Middle School and High School.

SAIL classes in Magnolia

SAIL classes are being offered every Tuesday and Thursday morning now until Sept. 25 at the Magnolia Post Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9-10 a.m. Class leaders are A.C.E. Volunteers Connie Frahm and Dennis Strassburg.

There is no cost to attend these classes, however donations will be accepted. For information or to register, contact Connie Frahm, 507-220-3584 or Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Community Ed

Register for classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Does your child enjoy reading? Book Club may be for them! Students in

grades 2-4 (as attended during the 24-25 school year) will meet on Aug. 14. A snack and book will be provided. Fee is $30.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

A children’s Summer Reading Program, “Level Up at Your Library,” is underway. The eight-week program is open to children ages infant through teen who may earn fun prizes and a chance to attend an end of summer pizza party based on the number of books read.

Adult Reading Program continues through Aug. 15. For every five books read, earn an entry into a prize basket.

Afternoon Movie events are scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19, in the library basement. Movies (in order of viewing) are “The LEGO Movie,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and “The Wild Robot.” Snacks and a drink will be provided.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Al-Anon meets on Wednesdays

An Al-Anon group will meet each Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the library at United Methodist Church in Luverne. Use the back northwest door for entrance.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.