County at a Glance April 10, 2025

Meetings

Maplewood Cemetery Association annual lot owners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, in the multipurpose room at American Reformed Church, 304 N. Fairview Drive in Luverne. The Maplewood board of directors will meet following the lot owners meeting.

Town & Country Garden Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, at Luverne Flowers. Topic will be choosing the right plants for your garden and solutions to common problems. To reserve a seat, call 507-669-2905. Next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, in Kenneth.

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, at Poplar Creek Estates – 201 Oak Dr. in Luverne. Everyone is welcome.

HBCS Easter egg hunt April 12

The HBCS (Helping Build Communities Stronger) Community Club annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12, at Black Shire Cidery and Event Hall, 507 Patriot Lane, Beaver Creek. In case of inclement weather, the event will be in the Hills-Beaver Creek Elementary School.

H-BC hosts blood drive April 16

Hills-Beaver Creek High School will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, at the secondary school in Hills.

Donors can schedule a donation appointment by calling the school office at 507-962-3240. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. All those who donate will receive a $10 Kwik Trip gift card as a thank you gift.

‘Bunnies, The Musical’ set for April 24

Luverne Elementary students in junior kindergarten and kindergarten will perform “Bunnies, The Musical,” at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24, in the performing arts center. The event is open to the public.

Hardwick congregation to worship in Jasper during summer

Zion Lutheran Church of Hardwick, will undergo a major building facelift this summer. Congregation members will worship at Trinity in Jasper beginning Sunday, April 27. Sunday services are 9:30 a.m.

Zion will be the host congregation and will be led in worship by Pastor Ed Borchardt of Zion Lutheran Church, Hardwick

Zion's church office will remain open. Call 218-535-0283 for pastoral care or call church office, 507-669-2855.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes to begin May 6

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota will provide a total of six Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes on Tuesday mornings, beginning Tuesday, May 6, through Tuesday, June 10. Each class will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the A.C.E. of SW Minnesota Rock County office, 105 S. Estey Street, Suite #2 in Luverne. Pre-registration is required. Call program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

Ride a bus to the

May 24 Twins game

The Lismore Presbyterian Church will sponsor a bus trip to the Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City game on May 24 in Minneapolis.

The Reading Bus Lines bus will depart at 8 a.m. and return around 8 p.m. at the Kum and Go store in Adrian. Game seats are in the Section S Legends Landing. The trip includes all-you-can-eat burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, popcorn, chips and soda.

Cost per passenger is $120 and includes the bus ride, game ticket and food. Call Kraig Rust, 507-920-7290, for reservations.

Another Twins Game trip is planned for July 30.

Apply for a Main Street Veterans Banner project

Applications are accepted now through May 1 on a first come, first served basis for the 2025 Main Street Veterans Banner Project.

Cost is $125 with 85 pole locations available along Luverne Main Street.

One side of the banner has a photo and info of the veteran. The other side reads “Thank You for Your Service.”

Applications are at www.LuverneChamber.com. For more information, call the Luverne Area Chamber at 507-283-4061.

The Main Street Veterans Banner Project is organized by the Luverne Initiatives for Tomorrow Design Committee in partnership with the city of Luverne and the Luverne Area Chamber.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Trivia Night is the first Thursday of each month at Take 16 Brewing Co. in Luverne. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the trivia beginning at 7 p.m.

Winter Storytimes with Bronwyn will be 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 30. Evening story times will be 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Books on Tap book club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of the month.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724 If you have a new class idea to offer, a request for a particular class, or a class you would like to teach, please email Lisa Nath at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724. The community ed brochure is at the school website, www.isd2184.net and then Community Education link.

Defensive Driving classes allow adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. Participants take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. The next class is April 14.

Luverne school students grades 8 and older may register for our summer session of Student Driver Education. The fee is $365, which includes 30 hours of classroom and six hours of behind the wheel instruction. The summer session begins June 16. Non-Luverne School students may now register for open spots in the summer session.

Amazing Raku on April 26 is open to all ages, but those in grade three and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus

you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost.

Participants, grades 3 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay at Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs on April 12. Fee is $30.

Participants, (grades 3 through adult) will get a basic introduction to working with clay when they Catch a Chicken on April 12. Fee is $30.

Cleaning out the toys your kids never play with or have grown out of? Bring your gently used toys to Community Education between April 1-11 and receive a ticket to return on April 12 to the Toy Swap to pick out a new-to-you toy.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Easter & Spring themed Treats on April 24 (new date). Fee is $26 per child or $43 if you register and pay with a sibling or friend.

Children ages 0-5 (not in kindergarten) with an adult are invited to discover the wonders of the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at Fresh Air Fun on April 22 or 24. No fee but registration is required.

Slice of Faith offered last Sunday of each month

All are invited to join in an evening of worship, Bible study and pizza. This will be offered the last Sunday of each month through May at the Luverne Pizza Ranch starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy prayer, sharing God’s word, conversation and a delicious buffet! Cost for the pizza buffet will be each participant’s own expense.

ATLAS to host GriefShare

ATLAS of Rock County is hosting a spring session of GriefShare support groups from 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through May 26 in the ATLAS community center in Luverne. All are welcome to join as it is discovered what is “normal” in grief. The weekly meetings will feature a 30-minute video, followed by discussion, fellowship, and time to work through the participant guide book. This is free of charge. Call or email Matt with questions, 507-227-2569; mdnath1989@gmail.com

Free tax preparation at library through April 15

AARP volunteers will be offering free tax filing at Rock County Library again. Schedule appointment by calling the library, 507-449-5040. Bring all documents including last year’s tax return. Volunteers will prepare a tax return for 2023 if requested. Bring all documents for both years (2023-2024). Bring a form of identification and be able to document social security number(s). Appointments are available beginning at 9:15 a.m. every Monday through April 15. Additional appointment days may be added if necessary.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.