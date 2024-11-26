Community News Nov. 27, 2024

Meetings

Suicide Loss Support Group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the Rock County Library basement in Luverne.

The annual meeting of the Rock County Association of Townships will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the downstairs meeting room at the Rock County Library in Luverne. Representation from each township is requested.

Luv1LuvAll Board will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the SWHHS Community Room at 2 Roundwind Road, Luverne. Luv1LuvAll is a Rock County non-profit with initiatives which include mental health awareness, a substance free coalition, and children’s dental clinics. All are welcome to attend!

BQA/TQA Training, Burgers and Beer

Join the Rock-Nobles Cattleman’s Association Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Take 16 in Luverne for Beef Quality Assurance training.

Registration begins at 6 p.m. with a meal and meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m. Free admission for current Rock Nobles Cattleman’s Association members. Registration is available at the door.

Please RSVP to Rock Vet Clinic by Nov. 29. Call 507-283-9524 or email rockvetclinic@gmail.com

SHARE distribution

Dec. 4

The Rock County SHARE program will be distributing groceries, clothing and toys to Rock County residents in need on Wednesday, Dec. 4,

from 12-1:30 p.m. at the American Reformed Church (304 North Fairway Drive).

Please note: The SHARE program will NOT be accepting donations of used

items at this time. To support SHARE mail monetary donations to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For more information contact Amy at 507-227-6944.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Students interested in playing baseball next summer in grades 7-12 sign up now! Sign up before the early fee deadline on Dec. 2. Fees are lower and you are assured a spot on a team.

Join staff from Great Planes Travel Tips and Tricks on Dec. 2 to cover the do’s and don’ts of travel and packing so you can enjoy your next trip. Fee is $5.

Attend Fair Isn’t Always Equal on Dec. 5 to gain valuable insights and strategies to protect your farms future for generations to come. Fee is $5.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and

older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are able to take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An 8-hour class is no longer required for beginners. The schedule for the Luverne

class is: 4-hour class –Dec. 9.

Students, grades K-5, enjoy some old games, learn some new at It’s Game Time on Dec. 10. Fee is $10.

Trying to decide if your child is ready for a cell phone? Cellphones & Parenting – Oh My! On Dec. 12 will help you understand recommended settings to keep your child safe and secure. This is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Fee is $20.

Did you know you need a safety training course to operate a snowmobile

anywhere in Minnesota, including private land? Register by Dec. 4

for the outdoor portion of Snowmobile Safety to be held on Dec. 14. Plan to do the online portion ($29.95 online) prior to coming for

the outdoor portion. Outdoor portion cost is $15.

Students, Grades 3-5, can join for a fun time after school pounding a few nails and stringing yarn to make a fun design at String Art for Kids on Dec. 16 with staff from Merch & Co. based out of Edgerton. Fee is $20.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.