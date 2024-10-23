Community Events Oct. 24, 2024

Meetings

Blue Mound Cemetery Association will meet at the Dick and Dolly Remme home at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

Suicide Loss Support Group will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Rock County Library basement in Luverne.

One Warm Coat distribution

One Warm Coat distribution will be at ATLAS in Luverne from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, and from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Donations can be dropped off at Luverne Elementary School Commons until the end of October, or there is a tote set up by the garage door at 512 W. Edgehill Street in Luverne.

Trick or treat events in Hills

Families and children may follow the pumpkin path around the hallways collecting candy from each resident at Tuff Memorial Home in Hills from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

A Trunk or Treat event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills.

Trunk or Treat in elementary bus lot

Luverne area businesses will sponsor Trunk or Treat from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Luverne Elementary School bus lot Thursday, Oct. 31. In event of inclement weather, enter by the middle-high school main door.

Operation Christmas Child collection beginning Nov. 18

Boxes and brochures for Operation Christmas Child may be picked up beginning Thursday, Oct. 24, at the American Reformed Church (use south entrance) 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. National collection week is Nov. 18-25.

14th Annual Gospel Jubilee Oct. 27

The American Reformed Church in Luverne is sponsoring the 14th Annual Gospel Jubilee Sunday, Oct. 27, starting at 3 p.m. Enjoy the music and Christian comedy of the multi-talented Tim Lovelace from 3-4:30 p.m. Freewill offering will be taken to help with expenses for the concert. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Prayer service offered at St. John Lutheran Church Oct. 29

St. John Lutheran Church will host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, one week before Election Day. The 45-min service will feature patriotic hymns accompanied by Jane Cote, scripture readings and prayers. The focus will be to seek wisdom in voting, fair and peaceful elections and a united nation regardless of outcomes.

Zion Presbyterian Church Soup and Pie Supper Nov. 3

Zion Presbyterian Church in Ellsworth will have their soup and pie supper from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. A variety of soups and sandwiches will be offered with assorted pies and desserts, coffee, milk and juice. There will be a raffle with some great prizes. Bring your family and friends for a great meal!

First Presbyterian Church hosts speaker

First Presbyterian Church in Luverne will host speaker Parker Hanson for a free community event at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Parker was born with only one hand and played baseball for the Canaries. He will share the story about his disability, mental health, suicidal

thoughts, and his faith journey. There will be a free meal after his presentation. All are welcome!

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Open Prayer offered at Grace Lutheran Church Nov. 5

Grace Lutheran Church will host an open time of prayer on Election Day

from 4-7 p.m. The sanctuary will be open for a peaceful setting in which to pray. This time is open to the community as a place of peace and quiet. Please use the east entry by the church parking lot.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Amazing Raku on Oct. 26 is open to all ages — but those in grade three and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost.

Grades K-2 Basketball (for boys and girls) will meet twice each month Nov. through Feb. on Saturday mornings beginning Nov. 2 to learn basic skills. Fee is $25.

Men’s Basketball meets on Wednesday nights Nov. through Feb. starting Nov 6. Fee is $35.

Participants, grades nine through adult, can learn to use the pottery wheel at Experience the Potter’s Wheel on Nov. 9. Fee is $30 plus a $10 material fee paid at class.

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio two-hour blocks of time on

Saturday, Nov. 9. Fee is $30 and covers all materials, glaze and firing!

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are now able to take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat

the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour

class is no longer required for beginners. The remaining 4-hour classes for Luverne are Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.

Community Ed is seeking class ideas and instructors—Luverne Community Education prints a brochure of activities and classes three times each year. They are mailed out as an insert to the Luverne Announcer in Sept., Jan., and April. Do you have suggestions for new classes? What do you want to learn how to do? What topics would you like to learn more about? Do you know of someone who would be willing to share their knowledge or craft with others? Suggestions are always welcome. Please submit by Monday, Nov. 4.

*If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, please email me at li.nath@isd2184.net or call 507-283-4724.

*If you have details for a class you would like to teach or are updating information for a class you will be teaching, please submit your information by e-mail to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

*You may access the most recent copy of the brochure (and past brochures)at the school website at www.isd2184.net and then to Community Education. Contact Community Education at 507-283-4724.

New Residents: Census information needed for preschool children. If you are new to the community, please call Community Education at 507-283-4724 with your family information for all children ages 0 up to kindergarten. The school district uses the information for planning purposes, mailing out flyers regarding school events, including the state-mandated Preschool Screening for all 3-year-old children living in Minnesota. If your child is 4 years old and has not been screened, please call 507-283-4724. The screening should be completed prior to kindergarten.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. through Nov. 20.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.