Community Events Oct. 19, 2023

Mobile dental clinic Oct. 19

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thurs., Oct. 19 at the Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road (note the clinics are now resuming at SWHHS location).

This clinic provides dental care for ADULTS and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Pick up Operation Christmas Child

shoeboxes Oct. 19

Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection week is Nov. 13-20. Preprinted boxes and brochures may be picked up beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the American Reformed Church in Luverne (south entrance).

Call Edna Buys at 507-227-7169 or Charla Sandbulte at 507-227-1722, or go online to samaritanpurse.org for more information.

Blood donation opportunities

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in the area in the following locations to accept donations:

•Luverne from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Living Rock Church on East Main Street.

•Adrian from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the Adrian High School, 415 Kentucky Ave.

•Lismore from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the American Legion on Main Street.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors will receive $10 gift cards to merchants of their choice and will be entered in a drawing for $5,000.

LHS presents ‘Wild Pink’

The Luverne High School drama department will present “Wild Pink” Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 26-28, in the performing arts center. The play begins at 7 p.m.

Collection for medication Oct. 28

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28th. If

you have unused or expired medication, bring to the Rock County Sheriff's Office for safe disposal. The drop box is available 24/7 in the lobby. Helping to promote this event is the Substance Free

Coalition of Rock County, an issue team of #Luv1LuvAll.

Community Ed

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Register by Oct. 18: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate Halloween-themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on Oct. 28. Fee is $35.

Looking for something beyond Monopoly or Clue to entertain family and guests? Individuals 13 years old through adult can join Board Game Boot Camp starting on Oct. 21 to learn the many different kinds of games available at your local game store. Fee is $65 and includes a snack and drink at each session.

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on Oct. 23. Fee is $35.

Babysitting Basics for students grades 5-8 will be held on Oct. 23 and 26. Fee is $20.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-Hour Classes –Nov. 13 or Dec. 11; Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is 10:30 a.m. Fridays through Nov. 17.

Author visit: Minnesotan Allen Eskens will be 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Eskens wrote “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” among other books.

Scandinavian Songs with Ross Sutter is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The show will feature a wide variety of musical selections and a bit of history of Scandinavin music halls.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdooors.gov/index.htm

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Kits available at library

Libraries in the Plum Creek Library System have Storytelling Kits in a wide range of subjects from ABCs to Zoos. Each of the more than 130 kits contains a variety of materials based on the kit’s theme. Some include Wonderbooks, puppets, music CDs and DVDs. Various learning activities can also be found in the kits.

Reminiscence Kits are available featuring various topics such as gardening, pets, baking, sewing, farming and hunting. The kits are designed to use with a loved one experiencing memory loss, encouraging loved ones to open up about activities they once loved in the past.

STEAM kits are also available checkout. Motion, lights, hydropower, robotics and magnets are among the kits.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

SAIL classes continue in Beaver Creek

SAIL classes meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday through Wednesday through Oct. 25 in the Beaver Creek City Council Meeting Room. The free classes, Stay Active and Independent for Life, improve strength and balance. Call A.C.E. of SW MN manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 or A.C.E. volunteer Nancy Lange, 605-838-5915.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.