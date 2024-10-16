Community Events Oct. 14, 2024

Meetings

Vienna Township Board will not meet in October. Next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Kenneth Community Center.

Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the LACF Office, next to the Palace Theater. For more information contact pat.saum@gmail.com.

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Mary Jane Brown Chapel. Anyone interested is welcome.

UMC hosts free community meal

The United Methodist Church will host its free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the church fellowship hall in Luverne. All are welcome. A pickup option is available. Call 507-283-4529.

One Warm Coat distribution

One Warm Coat distribution will be at ATLAS in Luverne from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 26, and from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Donations can be dropped off at Luverne Elementary School Commons until the end of October, or there is a tote set up by the garage door at 512 W. Edgehill Street in Luverne.

Trick or treat events in Hills

Families and children may follow the pumpkin path around the hallways collecting candy from each resident at Tuff Memorial Home in Hills from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

A Trunk or Treat event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Hills.

14th Annual Gospel Jubilee Oct. 27

The American Reformed Church in Luverne is sponsoring the 14th Annual Gospel Jubilee Sunday, Oct. 27, starting at 3 p.m. Enjoy the music and Christian comedy of the multi-talented Tim Lovelace from 3-4:30 p.m. Freewill offering will be taken to help with expenses for the concert. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Prayer service offered at St. John Lutheran Church Oct. 29

St. John Lutheran Church will host a prayer service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, one week before Election Day. The 45-min service will feature patriotic hymns accompanied by Jane Cote, scripture readings and prayers. The focus will be to seek wisdom in voting, fair and peaceful elections and a united nation regardless of outcomes.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Open Prayer offered at Grace Lutheran Church Nov. 5

Grace Lutheran Church will host an open time of prayer on Election Day

from 4-7 p.m. The sanctuary will be open for a peaceful setting in which to pray. This time is open to the community as a place of peace and quiet. Please use the east entry by the church parking lot.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Amazing Raku on Oct. 26 is open to all ages — but those in grade three and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $10, plus you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take home

after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Grades K-2 Basketball (for boys and girls) will meet twice each month Nov. through Feb. on Saturday mornings beginning Nov. 2 to learn basic skills. Fee is $25.

Men’s Basketball meets on Wednesday nights Nov. through Feb. starting Nov 6. Fee is $35.

Participants, grades nine through adult, can learn to use the pottery wheel At Experience the Potter’s Wheel on Nov. 9. Fee is $30 plus a $10 material fee paid at class.

Would you like some studio time to work with a clay project with assistance from an instructor? Participants in grade five through adult are welcome to reserve Open Studio two-hour blocks of time on

Saturday, Nov. 9. Fee is $30 and covers all materials, glaze and firing!

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. As of July 1, 2024, you are now able to take a 4-hour class to receive the discount, and then repeat

the class every three years to continue receiving the discount. An eight-hour

class is no longer required for beginners. The remaining 4-hour classes for Luverne are Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. through Nov. 20.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.