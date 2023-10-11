Community Events Oct. 12, 2023

Meetings

Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Mary Jane Brown Home in Luverne.

Blue Mound Cemetery Association will meet at the home of Randy and Kathy Remme at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.

‘Paint the Prairie Purple’ Oct. 8-13

To help raise awareness and show supoort for the Dementia Awareness Walk on Oct. 14, organizers encourage “Paint the Prairie Purple” during the week of Oct. 8-13. Pictures of decorated home and business exteriors can be sent to ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us

The event is sponsored by SW MN Dementia Awareness Network (SWDAN).

Free screening of ‘HIDE’ Oct. 13

An independent filmmaker will be in Luverne Oct. 13 for the showing of “HIDE” as part of a National Domestic Violence Awareness Month roadshow.

The ultrareal psychological thriller is about the nuances of gaslighting and intimate partner abuse. Filmmaker Been Samuels and the lead actress will discuss the film after the showing with personnel from the Southwest Crisis Center. The film begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Palace Theatre.

Dementia Walk Oct. 14

The Dementia Awareness Walk is Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Luverne City Park. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk at 10 a.m.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will remain local and be used to increase awareness and to promote dementia education.

In case of inclement weather, the walk will take place at the Generations Event Center in Luverne.

For more information or to register contact Linda Wenzel at A.C.E. of SW MN, 507-283-5064.

Caregivers classes Oct. 17-Nov. 21

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota will provide Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 9:30-11 a.m. Classes will be held consecutively each Tuesday until Nov. 21. There is no cost to attend, however donations are accepted. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel at A.C.E. of SW MN, 507-283-5064.

Mobile dental clinic Oct. 19

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Thurs., Oct. 19 at the Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road (Please note the clinics are now resuming at SWHHS location).

This clinic provides dental care for ADULTS and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment. All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock County Oral Health Task Force.

Shoebox collection begins Oct. 19

Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection week is Nov. 13-20. Preprinted boxes and brochures may be picked up beginning Thursday, Oct. 19, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the American Reformed Church in Luverne (south entrance). If you prefer, you can use plastic boxes which are reusable by the recipient.

Call Edna Buys at 507-227-7169 or Charla Sandbulte at 507-227-1722, or go online to samaritanpurse.org for more information.

Community Ed

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Children 0-5 years along with parents are invited to use the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom for Outdoor Play Time on Oct. 18. There is a morning or evening session. No fee, but registration required.

Register by Oct. 18: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate Halloween-themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on Oct. 28. Fee is $35.

Looking for something beyond Monopoly or Clue to entertain family and guests? Individuals 13 years old through adult can join Board Game Boot Camp starting on Oct. 21 to learn the many different kinds of games available at your local game store. Fee is $65 and includes a snack and drink at each session.

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on Oct. 23. Fee is $35.

Babysitting Basics for students grades 5-8 will be held on Oct. 23 and 26. Fee is $20.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-Hour Classes –Nov. 13 or Dec. 11; Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is 10:30 a.m. Fridays through Nov. 17.

Author visit: Minnesotan Allen Eskens will be 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Eskens wrote “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” among other books.

Scandinavian Songs with Ross Sutter is 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26. The show will feature a wide variety of musical selections and a bit of history of Scandinavin music halls.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdooors.gov/index.htm

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Kits available at library

Libraries in the Plum Creek Library System have Storytelling Kits in a wide range of subjects from ABCs to Zoos. Each of the more than 130 kits contains a variety of materials based on the kit’s theme. Some include Wonderbooks, puppets, music CDs and DVDs. Various learning activities can also be found in the kits.

Reminiscence Kits are available featuring various topics such as gardening, pets, baking, sewing, farming and hunting. The kits are designed to use with a loved one experiencing memory loss, encouraging loved ones to open up about activities they once loved in the past.

STEAM kits are also available checkout. Motion, lights, hydropower, robotics and magnets are among the kits.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

SAIL classes continue in Beaver Creek

SAIL classes meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Monday through Wednesday through Oct. 25 in the Beaver Creek City Council Meeting Room. The free classes, Stay Active and Independent for Life, improve strength and balance. Call A.C.E. of SW MN manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064 or A.C.E. volunteer Nancy Lange, 605-838-5915.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.