Community Events Nov. 2, 2023

Luverne High School Choir concert Nov. 2

The Luverne High School choirs will present their fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the Performing Arts Center. This concert will feature the 9/10 Treble Choir and the Concert

Choir under the direction of Seana Graber.

This concert is free and open to the public.

Community Ed

Call 507-283-4724 to register.

Intro to Circuit on Nov. 16 is for those wanting to know more about cutting paper, vinyl, cardstock for your DIY projects. Fee is $16.

Defensive Driving schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-Hour Classes –Nov. 13 or Dec. 11; Beginner 8-Hour Class Feb. 5 and 12 (4 hours each evening).

Amazing Raku on Nov. 4 is open to all ages—but those in grade 3 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Fee is $5, plus you will pick out and pay for a pottery bisque piece at the studio for $10-$30 cost. You will be impressed at the beautiful piece you take home after you apply glaze and watch it change in the fire!

Individuals 13 years old through adult can come learn how to play Magic the Gathering beginning on Nov. 4. Participants will learn skills in strategy, basic math, and critical thinking. Fee is $40.

Grades K-2 Basketball (for boys and girls) will meet twice each month November through February on Saturday mornings beginning Nov. 4 to learn basic skills. Fee is $25.

Students (grades K-3) can learn Beaver Basics from a Blue Mounds State Park naturalist on Nov. 7. Fee is $5.

Learn how to create an effective estate plan at Top Ten Estate Planning Mistakes to Avoid on Nov. 9. Fee is $5.

Register by Nov. 10: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate fall-themed cookies like a professional at B’s Bakehouse on Nov. 18. Fee is $35.

NAP distribution is Nov. 2

Nutrition Assistance Program for seniors 60 and older, sponsored by A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.

The drive-thru distribution will be in the parking lot off Maple Street at the A.C.E. office location on the east side of the Generations Event Center.

Preregistration is required if not already registered. Contact A.C.E. program manager Linda Wenzel, 507-283-5064.

TGIF will meet Nov. 3

TGIF (Teens Gather in Faith) will have their first meeting at 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, for grades 9-12 in Mrs. Thone’s classroom at Luverne High School. This student-led Rock the Edge event includes a Bible study and breakfast.

Community Ed brochure submissions due Nov. 6

If you have a new class idea to offer or a request for a particular class, please email li.nath@isd2184.net or call 283-4724.

If you have details for a class you would like to teach of are updating information for a class you will be teaching, please submit your information by email to da.hoogendoorn@isd2184.net.

You may access most recent copy of the brochure (and past brochures) at the school website at www.isd2184.net and then to Community Education.

Veterans Day War Games Nov. 11

The second annual War Games Day will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the History Center. The war simulation game will be set up, and anyone who

would like may join in. The Battle of Brecourt will be replayed. This battle occurred on D-Day, June 6, 1944, between the U.S. 101st Airborne and the German Artillery Battery located at Brecourt Manor. This

battle was featured in the HBO series Band of Brothers 2nd episode – “Day of Days."

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Author Visit – Colin Mustful. Mustful wrote four novels related to the tragic periods of Minnesota history that culiminated in the hanging of 38 Dakota men in Mankato. His talk takes place at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13.

Story Time with Bronwyn is 10:30 a.m. Fridays through Nov. 17.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdooors.gov/index.htm

Books on Tap takes place at 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Take 16 in Luverne.

The 50 State Challenge for adults and older teens is currently underway where patrons are encouraged to read a book set in one of each of the 50 states through Jan. 1, 2024.

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com