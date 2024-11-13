Community Events Nov. 14, 2024

Meetings

American Legion Auxiliary Post #123 will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Luverne Pizza Ranch. Call Dianna Tomlinson with questions at 507-220-0275.

Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the LCAF Office, 102 E. Main Street in Luverne. Call Mary 507-290-1642 or Kristi 507-227-7821.

Beaver Creek Township will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, in the township hall in Beaver Creek.

Operation Christmas Child collection

Boxes and brochures for Operation Christmas Child may be picked up now at the American Reformed Church (use south entrance) 304 N. Fairview Drive, Luverne. National collection week is Nov. 18-25.

Community blood drive Nov. 14

The Community Blood Bank will accept blood donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Sanford Luverne Medical Center. Registration will be inside main doors of the hospital. All those donating blood will receive a $15 Kwik Trip gift card. Schedule a donation at cbblifeblood.org or call at 605-331-3222.

Give blood in Jasper Nov. 20

The American Red Cross will accept blood donations in Jasper from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 Spicer St. To schedule an appointment, use the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Donors will receive two pairs of custom “Friends + Red Cross” socks, while supplies last.

Luverne Elementary programs Nov. 22

Luverne Elementary third- and fourth-graders will present two programs to the public Friday, Nov. 22, in the performing arts center.

Third-graders will perform “The Grumps of Ring-a-Ding Town” at 1:15 p.m. followed by the fourth-graders in “Phantom of the Music Room” at 2:15 p.m.

The performances are under the direction of Kira Degerness and Morgan Van Holland.

SHARE distribution

Dec. 4

The Rock County SHARE program will be distributing groceries, clothing and toys to Rock County residents in need on Wednesday, Dec. 4,

from 12-1:30 p.m. at the American Reformed Church (304 North Fairway Drive).

Those wishing to receive from the program must apply

by Nov. 20. Application forms are available at Sunshine Foods, Rock County Library, Southwest Health and Human Services and The Laundry Room.

Please note: the SHARE program will NOT be accepting donations of used

items at this time. To support SHARE mail monetary donations to SHARE, PO Box 792, Luverne, MN 56156. For more information contact Amy at 507-227-6944.

Grief Support Group meets once a month

A grief support group meets from noon to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the Blue Mound Room at Sanford Luverne Medical Center, 1600 N. Kniss Avenue. There is no fee to attend. Feel free to bring your own refreshments. Contact Ryan Ostgaard with questions, 605-312-5504.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Come check out all the best that the Community Education early childhood programs have to offer at Early Childhood Family Fun Night on Thursday, Nov. 14. No fee, but registration is required.

Learn basic budgeting principles like goal setting, creating a budget,

and more at Budgeting 101 on Nov. 18. A workbook will be provided. Fee is $12/individual and $22/couple.

Learn a variety of tips and tricks at Frugal Living: How to Get Rich (slowly) on Nov. 21 to save money. Fee is $12/individual and

$22/couple.

Participants, grades 3 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay at Let’s Make Some Cute Crabs on Nov. 23. Fee

is $30.

Participants, grades 9 through adult, will get a basic introduction to working with clay when they Catch a Chicken on Nov. 23. Fee is

$40.

Students in grades 1-5 can learn basic yoga poses, play yoga games and

practice some partner poses at School Age Yoga on Nov. 25. Fee is $10.

Students in grades 6-12 will participate in some fun partner poses and

group games, learn some basic yoga poses, and calming strategies for dealing with stress, and build overall strength through increased

movement and balance at Teen Yoga on Nov. 25. Fee is $10.

Family Yoga is a class designed for students, grades kindergarten – 4, and an adult caregiver. Join certified yoga instructor, Jennifer

Lindsey, on Nov. 25 to learn individual and partner poses

encourage family bonding while strengthening the muscles and increasing flexibility. Fee is $20 for adult & child ($10 each).

Ages 2 – 5 years will enjoy activities in the preschool rooms when

they attend Grandparent & Me with a grandparent or another special adult on Nov. 26. No fee, but registration is required.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. through Nov. 20.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.