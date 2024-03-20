Community Events March 21, 2024

Farm Week at the Library

Rock County Farm Bureau is partnering with the Rock County Community Library for Farm Week at the Library. The event takes place this week through Friday, March 22.

Voting for the favorite coloring contest entries takes place all week, along with giveaways and information about rural mental health and farm safety.

List of daylong events includes:

•Wednesday: Movie day with “Hatched” shown at 4 p.m. and “Temple Grandin” at 6 p.m. Snacks are provided

•Thursday: Farm play with handmade barn, Meet a Farmer — guest reader at 6:30 p.m. story time.

•Friday: See a Tractor, Meet a Farmer — special reader at 10:15 a.m. story time along with special farm animal guests.

Pasta & Preplanning Seminar March 21

Hartquist Funeral Home will be offering a free advance planning seminar: Pasta & Preplanning at 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Enjoy a meal in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere. Call 507-283-2777 to make a reservation.

Kindergarten Round-Up March 21

Luverne Kindergarten Round-Up will be Thursday, March 21, at the Luverne Elementary School from 5:30-6:30 p.m. You and your child are invited to an informal “meet and greet” open house.

Children must be five years old before Sept. 1,

2024, in order to register for kindergarten. Please

contact the Elementary Office at 283-4497 Opt 3 with

any questions.

Elementary music programs are March 22

The Luverne Elementary Music Department will present two programs March 22 in the school’s performing arts center.

First-grade students will perform “E-I-E-I-Oops!” at 1:15 p.m. followed by the second-grade students and “Cookies, the Musical!” at 2:15 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend one or both performances.

Luverne Sanford hosts blood drive March 25

Community Blood Bank and Sanfrod Luverne Medical Center will host a community blood drive event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. on Monday, March 25. Donors can schedule an appointment logging onto cbblifeblood.org, select “events”, and March 25. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred. Those donating blood reive a $10 Subway gift card as a thank you.

UMC Free Community meal March 27

The United Methodist Church will host its Wednesday night free community meal at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. A pickup option is available by calling 507-283-4529.

Veterans banners applications open

Applications for the 2024 Main Street Veterans Banner Project are being received now through May 1. There are 82 spots available.

Cost is $125. One side of the banner will have the photo of the veterans and the other side states “Thank you for your service.”

The 2024 banners will be hung on Main Street prior to July 4 and remain until early fall.

The project is coordinated by the LIFT committee in partnership with the city of Luverne and Luverne Area Chamber. The application form is available online at www.LuverneChamber.com. Call 507-283-4061 for more information.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Want to learn more about Discovery Time preschool? Join the staff Discovery Time Information Night on March 21 to learn about the curriculum, visit the class-rooms, and get to know the teachers. No fee for this event.

Learn how to recognize scams when using your computer at Computer

Scams, and what not to click on! on March 25. This will be a virtual class through Zoom. Fee is $25.

Students in grades K-12, it's time to sign up for Summer T-ball, baseball or softball! Sign up before March 25. Fees are lower and you are assured of a spot on a team.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Easter treats on March 28. Fee is $26. Learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of using trusts at Understanding Trusts on April 4. Fee is $5.

Register by April 5: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate Spring themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on April 13. Fee is $35.

Taking Defensive Driving Classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. After the beginning 8 hour class, every 3 years drivers take a 4 hour refresher class. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4 Hour Classes – April 8, May 13.

Children ages 0-5 with an adult are invited to Pages by the Poolside at Luverne Aquatics & Fitness on April 9. Enjoy story time and swim

time at this fun event! No fee but registration is required.

Blue Mounds State Park offers events

Did you know the United States has to national animals? Meet at the picnic shelter from 2-3:00 p.m. for American Icons Saturday, April 13. Once faced with near extinction both the bald eagle and the bison are symbols of freedom, strength, and resilience. Discover the iconic comeback stories of these two majestic species.

Do you hear that? Spring is in the air with the sounds of migrating birds. Join the naturalist for a two-mile Spring Birding Hike along the Mound Creek Trail from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Meet at the picnic shelter as we practice our birding skills. Dress for the weather including good walking shoes. Bring your binoculars if you have them (some will be available to borrow). All ages and experience levels welcome!

Slap! Come learn abou American’s largest rodent for Beavers: Nature’s Engineer from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27. Meet at the picnic shelter to discover how these persistent critters use their unique adaptations to impact the landscape. Progam will conclude with a short walk (about 3/4 mile) down to the creek to look for beaver activity. *Come prepared for the weather.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemound.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 now through April 26. Story Time, complete with a story, songs and a craft, is conducted in the library basement.

Evening Story Times are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 and March 28.

Author visits are planned for:

•Mary Seifert, author of the Katie and Maverick cozy mystery series, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

•Doug Ohman will present “They Chose Minnesota,” 6 p.m. Monday, April 1.

•Candance Simar, an award-winning Minnesota author, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

The Winter Reading Program 2024 is currently underway. “Read-a-Latte” encouraged patrons to check out and read at least 12 books by March 31. Those who complete the program receive prizes.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Nominations sought for

Alumni Hall of Fame

The Luverne Alumni Hall of Fame committee is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2024 until April 30.

Nomination forms and more information can be received from Hall of Fame secretary Jane Lanphere at 507-920-5197.

The induction ceremony takes place annually on the day of the LHS football homecoming game.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.