Community events March 14, 2024

March 18 parade entrants sought

Parade entries are being sought by the Luverne Area Chamber for the St. Patrick’s Day parade beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 18.

All businesses, individuals and families are invited to participate. No pre-registration is required.

Entrants will meet in the Living Rock Church parking lot on East Main Street at 4 p.m. Every parade participant receives a gold dollar coin at the end of the parade route.

For more information contact the Luverne Area Chamber at 507-283-4061.

Pasta & Preplanning Seminar March 21

Hartquist Funeral Home will be offering a free advance planning seminar: Pasta & Preplanning at 12 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Hartquist Funeral Home in Luverne. Enjoy a meal in a relaxing and friendly atmosphere. Call 507-283-2777 to make a reservation.

Kindergarten Round-Up March 21

Luverne Kindergarten Round-Up will be Thursday, March 21, at the Luverne Elementary School from 5:30-6:30 p.m. You and your child are invited to an informal “meet and greet” open house.

Children must be five years old before Sept. 1,

2024, in order to register for kindergarten. Please

contact the Elementary Office at 283-4497 Opt 3 with

any questions.

Elementary programs are March 22

The Luverne Elementary Music Department will present two programs March 22 in the school’s performing arts center.

First-grade students will perform “E-I-E-I-Oops!” at 1:15 p.m. followed by the second-grade students and “Cookies, the Musical!” at 2:15 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend one or both performances.

Veterans banners applications open

Applications for the 2024 Main Street Veterans Banner Project are being received now through May 1. There are 82 spots available.

Cost is $125. One side of the banner will have the photo of the veterans and the other side states “Thank you for your service.”

The 2024 banners will be hung on Main Street prior to July 4 and remain until early fall.

The project is coordinated by the LIFT committee in partnership with the city of Luverne and Luverne Area Chamber. The application form is available online at www.LuverneChamber.com. Call 507-283-4061 for more information.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Students (grades 1-5) will follow along with the instructor step by step to create a painting at Paint & Snack class on March 18. Fee is $35.

Students (grades K – 3) can join a Blue Mound State Park Naturalist at Frogs, Toads, and Salamanders on March 19 to learn about the life cycle of amphibians. Fee is $5.

Want to learn more about Discovery Time preschool? Join the staff Discovery Time Information Night on March 21 to learn about the curriculum, visit the class-rooms, and get to know the teachers. No fee for this event.

Learn how to recognize scams when using your computer at Computer

Scams, and what not to click on! on March 25. This will be a virtual class through Zoom. Fee is $25.

Students in grades K-12, it's time to sign up for Summer T-ball, baseball or softball! Sign up before March 25. Fees are lower and you are assured of a spot on a team.

Kids in the Kitchen (grades K-6) will make Easter treats on March 28. Fee is $26.

Library Happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Story Time with Bronwyn is Friday mornings from 10:15 to 10:45 now through April 26. Story Time, complete with a story, songs and a craft, is conducted in the library basement.

Evening Story Times are 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 and March 28.

Author visits are planned for:

•Mary Seifert, author of the Katie and Maverick cozy mystery series, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21.

•Doug Ohman will present “They Chose Minnesota,” 6 p.m. Monday, April 1.

•Candance Simar, an award-winning Minnesota author, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

The Winter Reading Program 2024 is currently underway. “Read-a-Latte” encouraged patrons to check out and read at least 12 books by March 31. Those who complete the program receive prizes.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Nominations sought for

Alumni Hall of Fame

The Luverne Alumni Hall of Fame committee is currently accepting applications for the Class of 2024 until April 30.

Nomination forms and more information can be received from Hall of Fame secretary Jane Lanphere at 507-920-5197.

The induction ceremony takes place annually on the day of the LHS football homecoming game.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.