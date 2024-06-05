Community Events June 6, 2024

Meetings

Beaver Creek Township Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, in the Beaver Creek Township Hall.

Vienna Township Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, in Kenneth Community Center.

American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Pizza Ranch. Call Dianna Tomlinson with questions, 507-283-1934.

June 5 Widow Wednesday

Dingmann Funeral Home will host Widow Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. Facilitator Matthew Nath will share about his recent Suicide Awareness Training and about efforts of Luverne’s Brain Health group. No RSVP is needed. Call 507-283-4567 with questions.

Caregivers classes June 11-July 16

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota will provide Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes from 10-11:30 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 11. Classes will be each Tuesday until July 16. There is no cost to attend; however, donations are accepted. Pre-registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact Linda Wenzel at A.C.E. of SW MN, 507-283-5064.

Dental Clinic June 26-27

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Wednesday, June 26, and

Thursday, June 27, at the Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment.

All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock

County Oral Health Task Force.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Register by June 11: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate Summer themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on June 18. Fee is $35.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to 5 years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays: June 12, 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and

Aug. 7, 14, & 21. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Students (grades 3-12) are invited to Learn to Fish at The Lake on June 14. Learn about Minnesota fishing rules and regulations, how to identify fish species, information on local lakes and resources available, and gain hands-on fishing experience with staff from the

Minnesota DNR. Fee is $10 (and includes an adult buddy.)

Register by June 17: New this year — 8-12 grade (as attended during

23-24 school year) Soccer League. Will meet for 6 sessions starting on

July 24. Fee is $25 if paid by June 17. After June 17, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $50.

Soccer League meets for four weeks starting on July 30. Children ages four

through grade seven as attended during the 23-24 school year may play.

Fee is $30 if paid by June 17. After June 17, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $60.

Blue Mounds State Park offers activities

Join the naturalist on a search for blooming wildflowers and attend Colors on the Prairie Hike from 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 28, and learn the basics for identifying these leafy treasures. Be prepared for up to one mile walking on moderate terrain with supportive shoes, water and sun protection. Meet at the picnic area.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal was a big deal for Blue Mounds State Park. Attend Dam! WPA History Tour from 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, and take the naturalist-led walking tour of WPA worksites and learn how they shaped the area’s history. The tour is one mile of moderate walking, departing from the Amphitheater parking lot and ends at the bridge over Mound Creek near the picnic area.

The Burr Oak groves of Blue Mounds State Park represent a unique ecosystem where prairie meets forest. Join the naturalist for Living on the Edge: Burr Oak, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, for a hike and discover what it takes to live on the edge. Be prepared for a 3/4-mile hike on rough terrain. Meet at Eagle Rock Vista.

Gather around the campfire and cure your curiosity about Blue Mounds State Park’s landscape, history, geology, flora, fauna and special quirks and attend Campfire for the Curious from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Bring a chair, your stories and your burning questions. Pun intended. Meet at the picnic shelter.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemound.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Prairie Ally seeking vegetable garden volunteers

Volunteers needed for planting and weeding. Ongoing weekly commitment is ideal at a time and day that works for you. Food produced in the garden is available to volunteers and distributed to the public. Any questions call Kim, 605-951-0227.

Rock the Edge seeks Service Over Self projects

Rock the Edge will once again host Service Over Self, Rock County’s local mission week, this summer June 24-27. We are looking for projects (to have a project considered, call 507-227-1978), youth (for youth registrations call 507-283-2316), and adult volunteers (to volunteer call 401-500-3427). Youth who have completed grades 8-12 may participate. Join us as we serve our community this summer!

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Author visit: Candance Simar, an award-winning Minnesota author, will be at the library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.