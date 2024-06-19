Community Events June 20, 2024

Blood donations in Jasper June 19

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Jasper from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 Spicer Street.

Make an appointment to give at redcrossblood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS or with the Red Cross blood donor app.

Plaza events

•Luv1LuvAll will host a “Kids Music Party” from 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Plaza. Free tooth-brushes and information on the local mobile dental clinic will be available.

•Rock The Edge/Service Over Self will host live music and root beer floats at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at The Plaza. (Bring a lawn chair).

Dental Clinic June 26-27

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Wednesday, June 26, and

Thursday, June 27, at the Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment.

All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock

County Oral Health Task Force.

Join the Jubilee Days Parade June 29

The Hardwick Community Club is seeking entries for the Hardwick Jubilee Days Parade at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29. All businesses, individuals and families are invited. No pre-registration is required. Entrants meet at the west end of Main Street in Hardwick for parade lineup. Contact Lorna Bryan at lornabryan@alliancecom.net.

Eden Church service is June 30

The Eden Lutheran Church annual service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30, two miles east and one mile north of Jasper. The service is open to the public.

Pastor Sue Grinde will officiate using the black Lutheran hymnal. Hannah and Meghan Grinde will perform special music, and Steve Weets will be the organist.

A noon potluck meal will be served in a tent. At the tolling of the bell at 1 p.m., there will be an afternoon business meeting.

Cleaning of the church will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29. Call Andrea at 605-553-6357 with questions.

Davis Lake Triathlon July 4

The 2024 Davis Lake Triathlon will be Thursday, July 4 at The Lake in Luverne. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. information can be found at

https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Luverne/DavisLakeTriathlon.

Library gears up for summer

The Rock County Community Library has a summer full of activities for readers of all ages.

Story Time in the Park with Bronwyn is at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at various parks in Luverne.

•June 20, Veterans Memorial Park.

•June 27, Kolbert Park.

•July 11, Evergreen Park.

•July 18, Kolbert Park.

• July 25, Veterans Memorial Park.

Teens in Action takes place at the library at 3 p.m. Thursdays now through July for students in grades 5 through 12. The hour-long event involves games, discussion and crafting.

The second Love on a Leash takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the library. Therapy dogs will be available for hugs and provide eager ears for story listening.

Traveling Story Time with Bronwyn takes place Wednesdays.

• June 26 and July 24, Hardwick, 10:30 a.m.

• June 19 and July 17, in Beaver Creek 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in Hills.

Visit the library’s social media page for locations.

Arts and Crafts are each Wednesdays now through July at the library. Students in grades kindergarten through fourth-grade can complete an arts and crafts project.

Sonflower Puppets with Barbi Cox will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the Luverne City Park. The fun and educational interactive program uses singing, storytelling and ventriloquism to provide an entertaining way for kids to learn and read.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to 5 years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays: June 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and Aug. 7, 14, & 21. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Soccer League meets for four weeks starting on July 30. Children ages four

through grade seven as attended during the 23-24 school year may play.

Fee is $30 if paid by June 17. After June 17, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $60.

Students grades 1-4 as attended during the 23-24 school year are welcome at the Friday morning 4-H Adventure Day Camps that will be held at the fairgrounds this summer: July 12—Barnyard Palooza (Register by July 3); Aug. 9— Desert Oasis (Register by Aug. 1). Fee is $15/day.

Taking Defensive Driving classes allows adults 55 years of age and older to save on insurance premiums. New as of July 1, 2024, everyone (beginner or refresher) will only be required to take a 4-hour class to receive access to the discounts. The schedule for Luverne classes follows: Refresher 4-hour classes—July 8, Aug. 12.

Join Matthew Nath with Dingmann Funeral Homes for Pizza & Pre-need on

July 10. Use this time to ask questions about the funeral process. Choose from one of two sessions to attend and enjoy pizza and socializing

between sessions. No fee, but registration is required.

Register by July 11: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on July 23. The theme in July is Take Me Out to the Ball Game. Fee is $35.

Kids who attend grades 1-6 during the 23-24 school year will have fun at Paint and Snack classes June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15. Sign up for one class or for all 3. Fee is $35/class.

Learn more about estate planning from attorney Cassandra Lustfield, at Planning for What Matters Most on June 20. Fee is $5.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to 5

years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park

at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays, June 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and Aug. 7, 14, & 21. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Blue Mounds State Park offers activities

Join the naturalist on a search for blooming wildflowers and attend Colors on the Prairie Hike from 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 28, and learn the basics for identifying these leafy treasures. Be prepared for up to one mile walking on moderate terrain with supportive shoes, water and sun protection. Meet at the picnic area.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal was a big deal for Blue Mounds State Park. Attend Dam! WPA History Tour from 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, and take the naturalist-led walking tour of WPA worksites and learn how they shaped the area’s history. The tour is one mile of moderate walking, departing from the Amphitheater parking lot and ends at the bridge over Mound Creek near the picnic area.

The Burr Oak groves of Blue Mounds State Park represent a unique ecosystem where prairie meets forest. Join the naturalist for Living on the Edge: Burr Oak, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, for a hike and discover what it takes to live on the edge. Be prepared for a 3/4-mile hike on rough terrain. Meet at Eagle Rock Vista.

Gather around the campfire and cure your curiosity about Blue Mounds State Park’s landscape, history, geology, flora, fauna and special quirks and attend Campfire for the Curious from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Bring a chair, your stories and your burning questions. Pun intended. Meet at the picnic shelter.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemound.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.