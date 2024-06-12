Community Events June 13, 2024

Meetings

Compassionate Friends will meet for their free monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the LACF office next to the Palace Theatre. For more info contact pat.saum@gmail.com.

Blood donations in Jasper June 19

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Jasper from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 Spicer Street.

Make an appointment to give at redcrossblood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS or with the Red Cross blood donor app.

Dental Clinic June 26-27

The mobile dental clinic will be in Luverne on Wednesday, June 26, and

Thursday, June 27, at the Health and Human Services Community Room, 2 Roundwind Road. This clinic provides dental care for adults and children ages 0-100+. Call 612-746-1530 to schedule an appointment.

All forms of insurance accepted. Organized by #Luv1LuvAll's Rock

County Oral Health Task Force.

Library gears up for summer

The Rock County Community Library has a summer full of activities for readers of all ages.

Author visit – Candance Simar 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Simar is an award-winning Minnesota author of historical events. She will speak about her writing process and the research she completes for each of her books.

Story Time in the Park with Bronwyn is at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at various parks in Luverne.

•June 13, Kolbert Park.

•June 20, Veterans Memorial Park.

•June 27, Kolbert Park.

•July 11, Evergreen Park.

•July 18, Kolbert Park.

• July 25, Veterans Memorial Park.

Teens in Action takes place at the library at 3 p.m. Thursdays now through July for students in grades 5 through 12. The hour-long event involves games, discussion and crafting.

The second Love on a Leash takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in the library. Therapy dogs will be available for hugs and provide eager ears for story listening.

Traveling Story Time with Bronwyn takes place Wednesdays.

• June 12, 26 and July 24, Hardwick, 10:30 a.m.

• June 19 and July 17, in Beaver Creek 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. in Hills.

Visit the library’s social media page for locations.

Arts and Crafts are each Wednesdays now through July at the library. Students in grades kindergarten through fourth-grade can complete an arts and crafts project.

Story Time at the Plaza is 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, June 18 and July 23, at the corner of Main and McKenzie Streets in Luverne.

Afternoon Movie at the Library is 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, and is open to all ages. “Wall-E” will be shown. On Tuesday, July 16, the movie is “Elemental.”

Sonflower Puppets with Barbi Cox will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the Luverne City Park. The fun and educational interactive program uses singing, storytelling and ventriloquism to provide an entertaining way for kids to learn and read.

Community Ed

Register for the following classes and activities by calling the Community Education office at 507-283-4724.

Register by June 11: Students (grades K-6) can learn to decorate Summer themed cookies like a professional at B's Bakehouse on June 18. Fee is $35.

Play Dates at the Park give parents and their children birth to 5 years an opportunity to connect informally by meeting at the City Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays: June 12, 26, July 10, 17, 24, 31, and

Aug. 7, 14, & 21. No fee, but please call Community Ed to register.

Students (grades 3-12) are invited to Learn to Fish at The Lake on June 14. Learn about Minnesota fishing rules and regulations, how to identify fish species, information on local lakes and resources available, and gain hands-on fishing experience with staff from the Minnesota DNR. Fee is $10 (and includes an adult buddy.)

Register by June 17: New this year — 8-12 grade (as attended during the 2023-24 school year) Soccer League. Will meet for 6 sessions starting on

July 24. Fee is $25 if paid by June 17. After June 17, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $50.

Soccer League meets for four weeks starting on July 30. Children ages four

through grade seven as attended during the 23-24 school year may play.

Fee is $30 if paid by June 17. After June 17, registrations accepted only if open spots on rosters and fee will be $60.

Want to learn more about ChatGPT and AI technology? Learn practical, everyday uses for home and work at Practical ChatGPT training for everyone on June 18. This is a virtual class offered through Zoom. Join us at Community Education or attend from your home office. Fee is $20.

Kids who attend grades 1-6 during the 23-24 school year will have fun at Paint and Snack classes June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15. Sign up for one class or for all 3. Fee is $35/class.

Learn more about estate planning from attorney Cassandra Lustfield, at Planning for What Matters Most on June 20. Fee is $5.

Blue Mounds State Park offers activities

Join the naturalist on a search for blooming wildflowers and attend Colors on the Prairie Hike from 2-3 p.m. Friday, June 28, and learn the basics for identifying these leafy treasures. Be prepared for up to one mile walking on moderate terrain with supportive shoes, water and sun protection. Meet at the picnic area.

President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal was a big deal for Blue Mounds State Park. Attend Dam! WPA History Tour from 7-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, and take the naturalist-led walking tour of WPA worksites and learn how they shaped the area’s history. The tour is one mile of moderate walking, departing from the Amphitheater parking lot and ends at the bridge over Mound Creek near the picnic area.

The Burr Oak groves of Blue Mounds State Park represent a unique ecosystem where prairie meets forest. Join the naturalist for Living on the Edge: Burr Oak, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 29, for a hike and discover what it takes to live on the edge. Be prepared for a 3/4-mile hike on rough terrain. Meet at Eagle Rock Vista.

Gather around the campfire and cure your curiosity about Blue Mounds State Park’s landscape, history, geology, flora, fauna and special quirks and attend Campfire for the Curious from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Bring a chair, your stories and your burning questions. Pun intended. Meet at the picnic shelter.

If you need an accommodation, please contact park staff at bluemound.statepark@state.mn.us or 507-283-6051, two weeks prior to the event.

Library happenings

For more information about library happenings, call 507-449-5040 or email rockcountystaff@gmail.com.

Fourth-graders can receive a free one-year National Parks pass. The pass is good from Sept. 1-Aug. 31 of the fourth-grade year. Visit the website http://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm

Trivia Night is at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Take 16 in Luverne. Team registration is at 6 p.m.

Census info needed for preschoolers

Families new to the community are encouraged to call Luverne Community Education at 507-283-4724 with information on children ages 0 up to kindergarten.

The district uses the information for planning purposes and to alert families about school opportunities. Families with 4-year-olds not yet screened for preschool should call to schedule a screening prior to kindergarten.

A.C.E. respite care available, volunteers needed

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota (A.C.E.) offers respite care services in Rock County for those needing a break from caring for a loved one.

The respite program offers short-term (1-3 hours), temporary care for families and caregivers by providing a brief period of reprieve from the daily cares they provide to their loved one.

Volunteers provide non-professional supportive services to caregivers to give them time for themselves, relieve their stress and help them remain healthy.

Respite care volunteers are also needed. Trained A.C.E. volunteers provide respite care to family caregivers of adults age 60 and older who are suffering from long-term health conditions.

Contact Linda Wenzel at 507-283-5064 or ace.rock@co.rock.mn.us.

CoffeeBreak Storyhour meets Tuesdays

CoffeeBreak meets at 9:30 a.m. each Tuesday to study the Bible, starting with Mark 9-16. StoryHour is for children 3 years old through kindergarten. Nursery is available for the littlest ones. There is no charge or no prior Bible knowledge is necessary. All faiths and all ages are welcome. Call Kristi Stroeh at 507-227-5102 with questions, or email kristi.stroeh@hotmail.com

Food Shelf evening hours

The Rock County Food Shelf is open for an additional evening shift from 5 to 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. Call Mary at 507-227-5548 or Katie at 507-227-3531.